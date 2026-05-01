House Bill Pushes SAF Into Federal Biofuels Policy

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 7567 on Thursday, sending a broad farm bill package to the Senate with provisions related to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Known as the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, the bill would broaden existing biofuel policy to include SAF produced from renewable agricultural feedstocks. The measure was introduced earlier this year by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., and passed the House 224-200.

“We are also grateful to see House lawmakers acknowledge not only the environmental benefits of sustainable aviation fuels, but also their potential for significant economic contributions to our country’s farmers and rural communities,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “As the bill now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration, we urge that chamber to take prompt action to advance this important legislation into law.”

Under the SAF-related language, the U.S. Department of Agriculture would be tasked with identifying ways to support development of the fuel through agricultural feedstock crops and public-private partnerships. NATSO, which represents travel centers and truck stops, previously asked the House Agriculture Committee to remove the SAF-specific strategy language or expand it to include other low-carbon renewable fuels.

“Federal biofuels research and strategy policies should be technology-neutral and feedstock neutral to avoid increasing emissions and fuel costs,” NATSO said.

The organization said the provision should either be removed from the bill or expanded to direct USDA to promote all low-carbon renewable fuels.

The Senate has not yet released its version of the farm bill.