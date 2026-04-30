House Bill Targets Unleaded Avgas Education

U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., have introduced legislation that would direct the FAA to establish an education program on unleaded avgas for the general aviation community. The bill, known as the UNLEADED Act, would require the agency to publish and maintain information on approved fuels, including compatibility with aircraft and engines, availability and required certifications, while also tracking fuels undergoing evaluation.

“General aviation is critically important to our national economy and to emergency services like medical transport and disaster response, but it remains the largest source of lead emissions in the United States,” Beyer said. “Although new unleaded aviation fuel alternatives are being developed and certified, many pilots and operators lack clear information about their availability, safety, and compatibility. Our bipartisan UNLEADED Act will help bridge the information gap by ensuring pilots, instructors, and aviation professionals have the tools they need to safely transition to unleaded fuels as they become available, which will protect public health while supporting a strong general aviation sector.”

The legislation would also direct the FAA to coordinate with industry and fuel providers on recurring training for personnel handling unleaded avgas and to provide periodic briefings to congressional committees on program status, fuel approval progress and usage trends. The agency would be permitted to use existing initiatives to carry out the program, which would remain in effect through 2036.

The bill follows the FAA’s draft transition plan released in January outlining a phased approach to eliminating leaded avgas from the piston fleet. The plan describes a four-stage process beginning with fuel approvals and data collection, followed by expanded operational use, a nationwide transition away from 100LL and a separate extended timeline for Alaska. In that draft transition plan, the FAA identified 2030 as a target for completing the transition in the lower 48 states, with Alaska extending to 2032, while noting that factors such as fuel availability, infrastructure and certification progress will influence the timeline.