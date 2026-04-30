House Bill Targets Unleaded Avgas Education

U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., have introduced legislation that would direct the FAA to establish an education program on unleaded avgas for the general aviation community. The bill, known as the UNLEADED Act, would require the agency to publish and maintain information on approved fuels, including compatibility with aircraft and engines, availability and required certifications, while also tracking fuels undergoing evaluation.
“General aviation is critically important to our national economy and to emergency services like medical transport and disaster response, but it remains the largest source of lead emissions in the United States,” Beyer said. “Although new unleaded aviation fuel alternatives are being developed and certified, many pilots and operators lack clear information about their availability, safety, and compatibility. Our bipartisan UNLEADED Act will help bridge the information gap by ensuring pilots, instructors, and aviation professionals have the tools they need to safely transition to unleaded fuels as they become available, which will protect public health while supporting a strong general aviation sector.”
The legislation would also direct the FAA to coordinate with industry and fuel providers on recurring training for personnel handling unleaded avgas and to provide periodic briefings to congressional committees on program status, fuel approval progress and usage trends. The agency would be permitted to use existing initiatives to carry out the program, which would remain in effect through 2036.
The bill follows the FAA’s draft transition plan released in January outlining a phased approach to eliminating leaded avgas from the piston fleet. The plan describes a four-stage process beginning with fuel approvals and data collection, followed by expanded operational use, a nationwide transition away from 100LL and a separate extended timeline for Alaska. In that draft transition plan, the FAA identified 2030 as a target for completing the transition in the lower 48 states, with Alaska extending to 2032, while noting that factors such as fuel availability, infrastructure and certification progress will influence the timeline.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 3
Instead of wasting time and effort with this, maybe congress should mandate a grade of unleaded auto fuel without ethanol. That way it could be used for some aviation uses. This latest E15 allowance/mandate will end up ruining older vehicles and lawn equipment besides being completely unusable for aircraft.
You notice that everything involving future unleaded aviation fuel involves a target date, no mandates. Target dates have come and gone in the past involving drop in replacement for 100LL and nothing happens, except they come up with a new target date.
The current replacement unleaded fuels in contention will not be happening. One replacement has no ASTM approval and will require an STC to use it in your plane. The other two will also need STC’s to be used, but get this, they both contain an MTBE additive that is environmentally damaging, and gets into ground water, which is already been a big problem from its past use in auto gas as an oxygenator.
It is pretty obvious, that none of these three will be used as a drop-in replacement. The FAA and AOPA will keep pushing this unachievable goal, and keep telling us it will happen, adding you must trust us. Do not trust them on this matter as they have proven, they will not be able to achieve this impossible goal.
Currently the best efforts to achieve a goal of unleaded aviation fuel has come about in Europe, where they are currently using an ASTM approved UL91 product which is normally sold with the current 100LL fuel. The UL91 can be used by 70% of aircraft without any STC because these aircraft were already approved to use it.
If we want to see any progress in eliminating Lead Fuel in the USA we need to follow this example. This will also lead to much lower cost for maintenance and the fuel itself for aircraft that can currently use it.
As a scientist who’s worked in formulation, I can promise you that finding a drop-in replacement for 100LL (or any other complex mixture) that is exactly the same is unlikely to happen. Science (the real world if you wish) simply does not work that way. There will always be some differences, some compromise you have to accept and it often involves cost. Aviators need to understand this compromise. An exact replacement that you cannot afford to buy probably exists. Nobody wants that. I would prefer to have a functional replacement that works in the entire fleet without compromise with respect to engine performance and longevity. Plus, unleaded fuels will permit the use of synthetic oils. That is the big payoff. Imagine all the cams we’ll save.
A couple other minor details. Two of the alternative fuels use ETBE, not MTBE. Not quite as water soluble but still a potential environmental issue. Their big problem is they carry oxygen and will lean your engine whether or not you want to lean it. The more you add, the worse it gets. Detonation becomes a problem and you have to retard your timing advance. This will kill performance in high performance/turbo engines. ASTM is a standards organization that writes documents that tell you how to test things. They do not approve any material. They only write the test standard. Your testing either complies with the standard or it doesn’t. GAMI has not written an ASTM test standard for their fuel. They went the STC route. This is arguably more complicated bureaucratically but less so politically. Their fuel isn’t an exact match to 100LL but wouldn’t require an owner to de-tune their engine to keep all the pistons in one piece. And you can afford to buy it. Personally, I’ll take that compromise. You should visit their website and read how they test. It’s pretty impressive.