Polls & Quizzes Poll: How Will the Shutdown Most Impact U.S. Aviation? How will the aviation industry most feel the impact of the ongoing government shutdown? Editorial Staff · Thursday, October 02, 2025 Question of The Week Poll: How Will the Shutdown Most Impact U.S. Aviation? If the government shutdown continues, what implications for the industry, if any, concern you most? Critical roles are still active; we'll be fine Safety risks, as critical staff are more likely to call out as the shutdown goes on Decline in consumer confidence as commercial passengers are less willing to fly Slower advancement of critical infrastructure and staffing improvements