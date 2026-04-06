Following recent decisions by Mesa’s Falcon Field and Mesa Gateway to introduce landing fees for certain light aircraft, questions are emerging about whether similar policies could spread to other airports. With this follow-up look at the issue, we’re asking whether these moves signal a broader shift for general aviation nationwide.
Poll: Will Phoenix Trigger Broader Landing Fees?
Could Phoenix-area landing fees spark broader GA change?
Key Takeaways:
- Mesa's Falcon Field and Mesa Gateway have recently implemented landing fees for certain light aircraft.
- This development prompts questions about whether similar policies will spread to other airports and signal a broader shift for general aviation nationwide.
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