Poll: Will Phoenix Trigger Broader Landing Fees?

Following recent decisions by Mesa’s Falcon Field and Mesa Gateway to introduce landing fees for certain light aircraft, questions are emerging about whether similar policies could spread to other airports. With this follow-up look at the issue, we’re asking whether these moves signal a broader shift for general aviation nationwide.

Poll: Could Phoenix Landing Fees Spark Broader Change? Could Phoenix-area landing fees become a broader trigger for GA airports nationwide? No, this is mainly a local issue with limited national relevance. Only a small number of similar airports are likely to follow. Yes, it could normalize landing fees as an option for GA airports Yes, and it could lead to major changes in flight training and airport access. It is too early to tell whether there will be any broader impact. Other; answer in comments.

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