Polls & Quizzes

Poll: Will Phoenix Trigger Broader Landing Fees?

Could Phoenix-area landing fees spark broader GA change?

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Question of The Week
Question of The Week
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Mesa's Falcon Field and Mesa Gateway have recently implemented landing fees for certain light aircraft.
  • This development prompts questions about whether similar policies will spread to other airports and signal a broader shift for general aviation nationwide.
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Following recent decisions by Mesa’s Falcon Field and Mesa Gateway to introduce landing fees for certain light aircraft, questions are emerging about whether similar policies could spread to other airports. With this follow-up look at the issue, we’re asking whether these moves signal a broader shift for general aviation nationwide.

Poll: Could Phoenix Landing Fees Spark Broader Change?

Editorial Staff

0 replies

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