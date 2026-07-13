Polls & Quizzes

Poll: What’s Your AirVenture Plan?

AirVenture is a week away.

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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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AirVenture is a Week Away

Editorial Staff

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Replies: 1

  1. Haven’t gone since 2007. Last time I was there I thought that I would get a deal in avionics and or accessories. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

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