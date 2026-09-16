A Century of Fueling Business Aviation

When the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center October 20-22, it will do so against the backdrop of an industry that has changed almost beyond recognition since business aviation first took shape. Phillips 66® Aviation has evolved right alongside it, pioneering advancements in aviation fuel and growing into one of the industry’s most established fuel suppliers.

Phillips 66 Aviation traces its aviation roots back nearly 100 years to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where it was founded in 1927. The early groundwork would prove consequential. Phillips 66 Aviation pioneered 100-octane avgas that played a role in fueling military aircraft during World War II, and followed it with innovations like anti-icing additives that improved fuel performance and safety in the decades after. The company’s fuel history also found its way into aviation milestones outside of wartime, including some of the earliest long-distance flights between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii. Nearly a century later, Phillips 66 Aviation is still advancing solutions forward with breakthroughs in sustainable aviation fuel for both general and business aviation.

Among the many suppliers serving FBOs and flight departments, Phillips 66 Aviation stands apart. Phillips 66 Aviation is the only company in the industry that both refines and supplies its own aviation fuel. That distinction translates directly into what FBOs and flight departments seek day to day: greater reliability, more consistent supply, and the confidence that comes from working with the source. That expertise, built over nearly a century of refining, is what brings a deeper understanding of aviation fuel from production through delivery, helping customers keep their operations moving with confidence.

It also underpins the company’s ongoing commitment to its branded FBO network. Phillips 66 Aviation’s FBO network has increased to 740 locations across the country, ranging from long-established, family-run operations to newer operations serving today’s aviation community. Each of those FBOs, whatever their size or history, draws from the same refiner-direct supply chain, giving them a reliable supply, strong customer service, and personalized solutions to meet the evolving needs of FBOs.

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Nearly a century of experience has shaped how Phillips 66 Aviation refines and delivers fuel, and it’s also shaped how operators access it. The Contract Fuel program takes that same focus on reliability and service and applies it to making fuel purchasing simpler for today’s operators. With discounted fuel pricing nationwide, the program eliminates the fuel cards, fuel releases, or minimum volume requirements operators often navigate with other providers.

The company sums up its century in the business with a simple phrase: “Cleared for Go.” More than a tagline, it reflects the brand’s focus on helping customers keep moving forward. From fuel and service to programs and support, Phillips 66 Aviation works to make every part of the experience ready for what’s next.

NBAA-BACE remains the single largest gathering of decision-makers in business aviation, featuring corporate flight departments, charter operators, FBO chains, and OEMs all converging in one place for three days each October. It’s also where Phillips 66 Aviation is showcasing its offerings to an audience that includes both longtime customers and new customers who are looking at new fuel solutions.

Phillips 66 Aviation is scheduled to exhibit at the 2026 NBAA-BACE, October 20-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you’re planning your NBAA-BACE agenda this fall, be sure to stop by booth #1608. To learn more about Phillips 66 Aviation and what sets it apart, visit phillips66aviation.com.