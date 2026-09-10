Canadian City Asks Ottawa for 100LL Phaseout Timeline

The City of Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, is asking the Canadian government to clarify when the country could move away from leaded aviation gasoline and whether Ottawa intends to establish a national target similar to the one adopted in the U.S.

According to a local report, Mayor Nicole MacDonald sent an Aug. 5 letter to Canada’s environment and transport ministers after residents raised concerns about lead emissions from piston aircraft operating at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Canada Has No Formal Deadline

The city is asking whether Canada has established, or is considering, a target date or phased approach for reducing or eliminating lead from aviation gasoline. Pitt Meadows Regional Airport has said Transport Canada is working alongside other Canadian agencies and the FAA on commercially developed unleaded fuels, although Canada has not established a formal deadline. Council is also seeking information on aircraft and engine approvals, fuel availability, airport infrastructure and other issues that could affect a transition.

“The city is not seeking to assign responsibility or pre-empt the technical work required to ensure a safe transition,” the letter said, according to The Ridge. “Rather, council is seeking clear, current and publicly shareable information from the appropriate federal authorities.”

U.S. Targets 2030

South of the border, the FAA released its updated transition plan in July for moving the U.S. piston fleet to unleaded aviation gasoline. The agency and aviation industry’s EAGLE initiative are working toward eliminating lead emissions from piston aircraft by the end of 2030. The FAA is currently evaluating multiple high-octane unleaded fuels and plans additional updates as testing and deployment progress.

Pitt Meadows is now asking Ottawa whether Canada will establish a comparable timetable and what steps Canadian airports and aircraft owners should expect in the meantime.