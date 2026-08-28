FBOs Aviation News

Apollo Buys Into Atlantic Aviation At Nearly $10 Billion

KKR will remain a substantial shareholder five years after acquiring the FBO operator for $4.475 billion.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Apollo Buys Into Atlantic Aviation At Nearly $10 Billion
[Credit: Atlantic Aviation]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Investment firm Apollo acquired a significant stake in Atlantic Aviation, valuing the FBO operator at nearly $10 billion.
  • KKR-managed funds will remain a substantial shareholder, partnering with Apollo to support Atlantic Aviation's continued investment and expansion.
  • Atlantic Aviation's valuation has more than doubled since KKR's 2021 acquisition, driven by growth from 69 to over 105 FBO locations.
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Investment firm Apollo on Thursday acquired a significant stake in Atlantic Aviation in a deal valuing the FBO operator at nearly $10 billion. KKR-managed funds will remain a substantial shareholder under the agreement, although financial terms beyond the valuation were not disclosed.

Apollo Joins KKR

“The private aviation market has structural tailwinds that we believe will persist,” Apollo partner David Cohen said in the companies’ announcement.

Apollo said it plans to work alongside Atlantic and KKR on additional investment and expansion into new markets.

“We believe there is meaningful opportunity ahead,” KKR partner Dash Lane said.

KKR has backed Atlantic since 2021 and said it plans to continue supporting the FBO operator following Apollo’s investment.

Network More Than Doubles In Value

KKR acquired Atlantic Aviation from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. for $4.475 billion in 2021. Atlantic operated 69 FBO locations at the time and provided fuel, hangar and other services to private aviation customers.

Atlantic now operates more than 105 locations across North America. Its nearly $10 billion valuation is more than twice the value attached to KKR’s 2021 acquisition.

Much of that growth has come through acquisitions, including Atlantic’s 2022 combination with Ross Aviation, which helped push the network past 100 locations. The company has continued adding independent FBOs since then, alongside some growth through new airport lease awards and development.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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