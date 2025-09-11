Essential Gear for Underwing Camping

Over the years, events like the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, have evolved from airplane exhibitions to social gatherings. As airplane ownership increases among attendees, creating a comfortable underwing campsite has become an essential part of the experience. Setting up a welcoming space with comfortable seating, sufficient lighting, and the right amenities ensures a delightful time with fellow aviation enthusiasts under the stars.

Must-Have Camping Components

A unique take on the traditional folding chair, Nemo’s hammock-like Stargaze chair is the most comfy out there. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]

Investing in high-quality camping gear is crucial, particularly when it involves comfort. The Nemo Stargaze Reclining Camp Chair, priced at $250, is a standout for those looking to add a touch of luxury to their campsite. Not only is it durable and easy to set up, but it also ensures unparalleled comfort with its reclining feature. Featuring pockets for drinks and smartphones, it becomes a favored spot for guests.

READ MORE: Choosing the Right Flight Jacket

String lights with large bulbs and a warm color temperature make for a charming evening atmosphere. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]

Lighting plays a significant role in setting the right ambiance. Solar-powered string lights, especially those from the Lepro brand, offer an energy-efficient solution for illuminating the campsite. With a warm, golden glow, they create a cozy atmosphere. However, remember to cover the photocell at dusk if earlier activation is desired.

READ MORE: How to Choose and Pack a Flight Bag

Simultaneously a cooler, ottoman, and coffee table, the Pelican cooler serves multiple purposes. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]

A reliable cooler is indispensable for camping in the humid Wisconsin summers. The Pelican 30-Quart Elite Cooler stands out for its durability and efficient insulation, essential for keeping drinks cold throughout the day. Choosing a white model aids in reflecting sunlight and maintaining lower internal temperatures.

Whether used for preparing a meal or keeping items off the ground and within easy reach, a good camp table has many uses. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]

Though often overlooked, a good camp table proves its value by organizing everyday essentials. The Alps Mountaineering Camp Table is light, compact, and sturdy, making it perfect for preparing meals or holding miscellaneous items. Its ability to fold into a smaller package makes it highly portable without compromising function.

Roughly the size of two shoeboxes, the Anker C1000 provided twice as much capacity as needed for two people over an entire week of camping. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]

In locations without readily available power sources, such as airplane campsites, an Anker Power Station is an invaluable resource. Depending on the power needs, models range from $329 to $600. They facilitate easy charging of devices throughout the duration of a camping trip, ensuring connectivity and convenience.

Crafting the Perfect Underwing Experience

When setting up an underwing camping site, focusing on comfort, convenience, and ambiance will enrich the overall experience. With the right gear and a welcoming setup, airplane camping turns into more than just a means to an end—it becomes an enjoyable tradition.

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.