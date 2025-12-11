A Last-ish Minute Pilot Gift Guide

My family celebrates two birthdays within two weeks of Christmas (one of those being my wife’s). Yes, it’s a crazy expensive month, and yes, you’d really think I would have already done my shopping.

Alas, I’ll take a gamble that my wife isn’t reading this to tell you that, in fact, I have yet to buy anything.

So on that note, I’ll push my shopping off a little longer to instead write up a Christmas pilot gift guide list that neither my wife nor my three year daughter will have even the slightest interest in.

But perhaps you will.

And, if my lovely wife is in fact reading this, sorry about my late shopping habits. While I’m certain you did all of your shopping on Black Friday, if there’s room in the budget for anything more, I would welcome your use of the following list as a handy reference.

And on that note, let’s get wheels-up on pilot gifting.

Radios, Safety, and Situational Awareness

For the pilot who believes in preparation—or simply loves redundancy, a good handheld radio is just the sort of “just in case” tool nobody wants to use, but will be massively relieved to have when they need it. Sporty’s PJ2+ is a great option with an oversized keypad, bright screen, and built-in GA jacks. I have one, and actually did have to use it on one occasion while puttering around in a clapped-out club plane a couple of years back.

[Credit: Sporty’s]

If you don’t already have an ADS-B In receiver and want to fly smarter, the Stratux dual-band ADS-B receiver brings subscription-free weather, traffic, GPS, and even AHRS to your tablet. It’s a pilot gift that brings portable situational awareness at a price that feels like a win and works across a broad selection of EFB platforms.

For true peace of mind, Garmin’s inReach Mini 2 and inReach Messenger add global two-way texting, tracking, and SOS capability in flight. Hopefully, it won’t ever come up, but they also bring significant additional peace of mind in the event of an unplanned, remote landing.

Headsets and Audio Comfort

Some pilot gifts make flying better, and some make flying quieter. There are a lot of good noise-canceling headphones these days, but Lightspeed’s Delta Zulu is a great option, with ANR, Bluetooth, a personalized hearing profile, and a built-in carbon monoxide sensor watching the cabin.

[Credit: Lightspeed]

David Clark fans have two strong options. I personally fly with the DC ONE-X, which I’ve always found delivers great noise cancellation and plush comfort for long legs. I started my flying journey with the tried-and-true H10-13.4, the trusty, green-earcup classic that’s been a cockpit staple for decades. While it’s not my primary headset anymore, it’s the first set I reach for when I bring a passenger along for a flight.

Smartwatches and Wearable Cockpit Pilot Gifts

Garmin’s D2 series flight watches offer some cool features for pilots that add a bit of convenience to the cockpit, and are also very capable fitness watches on the ground. The D2 Mach 2 is the flagship, with an AMOLED display, moving map, weather overlays, flight plan syncing, and even a built-in flashlight for those dark walk-arounds. The D2 Air X15 brings many of the same flight features—METARs, TAFs, HSI, Direct-to navigation—into a sleeker, more budget-friendly package. Either one can make for a surprisingly powerful copilot, and great pilot gift.

[Credit: Garmin]

Cameras and Hands-Free Flight Capture

For the aviator who relives every landing, the GoPro HERO13 is as good as it gets: 5.3K video, rugged construction, and battery life built for long cross-countries. Perfect pilot gift for sharing that perfect approach, or the one they’d rather analyze than brag about.

For hands-free simplicity, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses capture high-resolution photos and video without the pilot ever touching a camera. Built-in speakers and a voice-activated assistant round out the “flying in the future” vibe. I’ve noticed a lot of videos taken with these popping up on Instagram flying accounts recently, so this could be a good pilot gift for social media-savvy types who might appreciate the first-person perspective flying footage they can capture and share with the world.

And if you want the classic aviator look without the tech, the Ray-Ban Aviators remain the undisputed style standard since 1937. If you are buying these as a pilot gift, be sure to get a non-polarized version.

Bags, Tools, and Pilot Essentials

A good flight bag goes a long way. If your pilot is just starting out or needs a good functional refresh for GA flying, the Flight Outfitters Lift 2.0 flight bag keeps it all tidy with padded storage, bright interior lining, and pockets for everything from tablets to ADS-B receivers. It’s compact enough for small cockpits but every bit as organized as a big hauler. It’s also a pilot gift that fits nicely under the tree.

[Credit: Sporty’s]

How does the old poem go? “Visions of fuel testers danced in their heads?” Something like that.

Naturally, every stocking needs a fuel tester, and the Model 391S, with its built-in screwdriver, is an affordable and practical pilot gift that turns preflight into a smoother, less fumble-prone ritual. I carry this one in my flight bag; I like it because it’s incredibly compact, and I frequently use it to tighten up loose cowling screws before flights.

Pair that with the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator, and your pilot can top off aircraft tires without a trip to the FBO. Quiet, accurate, cordless, and it even doubles as a flashlight and power bank.

Backcountry flyers will appreciate The Claw anchoring system, which holds up to 1,200 pounds per anchor and won’t tear up turf or aircraft tires. And for the pilot who keeps their airplane shinier than their car, the Aero Cosmetics waterless Wash Wax Mop Kit brings no-ladder cleaning to the hangar, complete with an extendable pole and microfiber pads.

Connectivity and Cockpit Tech

The newest obsession in general aviation is cockpit Wi-Fi, and for good reason. The Starlink Mini brings high-speed internet into the airplane for weather data, flight planning, messaging, or keeping passengers entertained. It’s compact, powerful, and quickly becoming standard equipment for tech-forward pilots, and a great pilot gift.

A Starlink Mini suction mount keeps the antenna secure on windows or other smooth surfaces, even when the ride isn’t exactly smooth. Combined, the two make in-flight connectivity feel effortless.

And because every device eventually runs low at the worst possible time, the Anker 25,000 mAh laptop power bank is the ultimate safety net. With triple 100-watt USB-C ports and retractable cables, it powers tablets, phones, and laptops from one sturdy, flight-approved brick.

It may be mid-December, but you’re far from out of runway. With a few smart picks and maybe some expedited shipping, depending on when you’re reading this, you can still butter the landing on this year’s gift giving.

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

