Flying with Starlink: A Guide to the Pelican 1505 Air Case

For pilots aiming to maintain connectivity at remote airfields, the Pelican 1505 Air Case provides an unrivaled solution for transporting Starlink equipment safely and efficiently. Designed explicitly for the general aviation environment, it merges durability with ease of transport, securing its place as an essential piece of pilot gear.

The Necessity of a Hard Case

In the tight and often tumultuous confines of a general aviation aircraft, equipment is subject to frequent vibrations and shifting. The Pelican 1505 Air Case, constructed from HPX Polymer, offers a protective, lightweight, and crushproof solution. Its custom foam inserts perfectly envelop the Starlink kit, preventing any movement and protecting the sensitive electronics from vibration-induced damage.

RELATED: Essential Gear for Passenger Flights

Lightweight Durability: The Air Advantage

Weight is a critical factor in aviation, and the Pelican 1505 Air Case is engineered to be up to 40% lighter than other options while maintaining its renowned toughness. It ensures that pilots can carry their necessary equipment without compromising the aircraft’s weight balance. Press-and-pull latches further secure the contents, offering peace of mind even in turbulent conditions.

Perfect Fit for Starlink

The case’s custom foam compartments accommodate the Starlink dish, router, and accessories, ensuring no room for movement. This feature is crucial not just for surface protection but also for safeguarding the equipment’s internal electronics from flight vibrations, which can cause long-term damage.

Built for Aviation Realities

Whether facing unexpected downpours or dusty airfields, the Pelican 1505 Air Case stands firm against the elements with its watertight, dustproof design, backed by an IP67 rating. Its compact dimensions of 20.22 x 16.38 x 6.10 inches make it easy to slide into most aircraft compartments, and its lightweight nature has minimal impact on weight balance.

RELATED: How to Choose a Racing Drone

FAQs

Can the standard Starlink dish be used in-flight?

No, the standard Starlink hardware is not certified for in-flight use. It’s intended for ground use only after landing, where it provides a reliable internet solution.

How easy is setup at remote airfields?

Setup is straightforward. After landing, position the dish with a clear sky view, connect it to a power source, and be online within minutes. Portable power stations are perfect for off-grid locations.

What are the total weight and dimensions of the kit in the plane?

The Starlink kit, combined with the Pelican case, weighs about 22 pounds. Its dimensions resemble a thick briefcase, easily fitting in the baggage area of a small aircraft.

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.