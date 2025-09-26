6 Aviation Headsets on Sale This Week

Navigating the skies requires clear communication and comfort — that’s why having the right aviation headset is essential. Here’s a roundup of six aviation headsets on sale, each offering unique features to suit different pilot needs and preferences.
Telex Airman 8 XLR
Crafted for the professional pilot, the Telex Airman 8 XLR promises superior noise reduction and comfort, tailored for commercial and business turbine aircraft cockpits.
- Connector Type: 5-pin male XLR (Airbus and compatible systems)
- Wearing Weight (without cord): 4.2 oz (119 g)
- Weight with Cord: 6.8 oz (193 g)
- Active Noise Reduction (ANR): Yes
- Power Source: Battery-free ANR, powered via the boom microphone connection or XLR pin 5
- Noise Reduction: Up to 15 dB of active attenuation
Price: $497.79 (regularly $553.06). Also available for $499.95 via Sporty’s.
AIRVOICE Aviation Headset
Designed for versatility, the AIRVOICE headset offers stereo and mono compatibility, prioritizing noise cancellation and lightweight comfort.
- Noise Reduction: 25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation
- Microphone: Noise-canceling
- Headband: Adjustable and lightweight
Price: $179.99 with coupon (regularly $209.99)
Retevis EHG001 Premium Aviation Headset
Combining durability and performance, the Retevis EHG001 guarantees exceptional communication clarity and comfort for prolonged use.
- Noise Reduction: Bi-directional electronic electret mic
- Headband: Adjustable, gel headrest, and ear cushions
- Sound Control: Independent volume adjustment for each ear
- Durability: Kevlar-filled PU cable
- Entertainment: 3.5mm audio jack for music
Price: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
KORE AVIATION H1 Helicopter Pilot Headset
Specifically designed for helicopter pilots, the KORE AVIATION H1 ensures audible clarity amidst ambient noise.
- Noise Reduction: 24dB Noise Reduction Rating
- Microphone: Noise-canceling with swivel-flex boom
- Ear Pads: Silicone Gel
- Connectivity: AUX Port and U-174 single plug
Price: $186.96 (regularly $219.95)
JUYODE General Aviation Headset
For dual plug aircraft systems, the JUYODE headset delivers performance and affordability.
- Noise Reduction: 24dB Passive Noise Cancelling
- Microphone: Electret noise-canceling with 360-flex boom
- Comfort: Silicon gel ear seals, thick head pad
- Extras: Custom-fit headset bag included
Price: $78.99 (regularly $98.99)
Rugged Air RA200 Aviation Headset
The Rugged Air RA200 offers a no-frills approach, favored by student pilots for its solid performance and accessible price.
- Noise Reduction: 24 dB of passive noise reduction
- Construction: Stainless steel headband with gel ear seals
- Microphone: Flexible mic boom with electret noise-canceling mic
- Plug Type: Dual GA
- Bluetooth: No
- Battery: None
Price: $93.99 (regularly $105)
Choosing the right aviation headset can significantly improve your flying experience, ensuring you stay focused and comfortable in the cockpit. With these attractive discounts, now is the perfect time to find the ideal headset tailored to your needs.
FAQ
Finding the perfect aviation headset can be a game changer for pilots, especially when they’re available at a discounted price. Here are some key questions to consider, adapted from the recent promotions and details about headsets currently on sale.
What types of aviation headsets are available?
Headsets generally fall into two categories: Passive Noise Reduction (PNR) and Active Noise Reduction (ANR). PNR headsets use the structural design to block noise and are usually more budget-friendly. ANR headsets, on the other hand, use electronic circuitry to significantly reduce ambient noise but often come at a higher price point.
PNR or ANR: What should I choose?
Your choice depends on several factors:
- PNR: Great for those on a budget or flying quieter aircraft, such as gliders. They’re also advantageous if you prefer an easy-to-use, battery-free option.
- ANR: Best for noise-rich environments like piston singles and ideal for pilots who need enhanced hearing protection during long flights. They’re perfect if comfort and sound quality are your priorities.
What should I look for in terms of comfort?
Comfort varies from one headset to another. Features to consider include lightweight designs to reduce pressure during long flights and cushioning that doesn’t irritate the skin, making them ideal for enduring journeys.
What features amplify performance?
Modern headsets come with features like:
- Noise-Canceling Microphones: Crucial for crisp communication over engine noise.
- Connectivity Options: Some headsets offer Bluetooth capabilities for connecting devices, such as music players or navigation aids.
- Durability and Flexibility: High-quality materials ensure robustness. Flexible microphone booms and adjustable headbands cater to various needs.
Are there any other features to consider?
Look for additional tools like dual volume control, energy-saving auto shut-off, and the capacity to switch between mono and stereo. Some models even include convenient carrying cases for ease of transport.
How cost-effective are these headsets?
With current sales, you can snag a quality PNR headset starting at $150, while ANR models might range from $500 and up, offering a chance to invest in enhanced features without breaking the bank.
By focusing on these factors, you can find the perfect headset to accompany you on your flights, enhancing both safety and enjoyment in the cockpit.
AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.