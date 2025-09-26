6 Aviation Headsets on Sale This Week

Navigating the skies requires clear communication and comfort — that’s why having the right aviation headset is essential. Here’s a roundup of six aviation headsets on sale, each offering unique features to suit different pilot needs and preferences.

Crafted for the professional pilot, the Telex Airman 8 XLR promises superior noise reduction and comfort, tailored for commercial and business turbine aircraft cockpits.

Connector Type: 5-pin male XLR (Airbus and compatible systems)

5-pin male XLR (Airbus and compatible systems) Wearing Weight (without cord): 4.2 oz (119 g)

4.2 oz (119 g) Weight with Cord: 6.8 oz (193 g)

6.8 oz (193 g) Active Noise Reduction (ANR): Yes

Yes Power Source: Battery-free ANR, powered via the boom microphone connection or XLR pin 5

Battery-free ANR, powered via the boom microphone connection or XLR pin 5 Noise Reduction: Up to 15 dB of active attenuation

Price: $497.79 (regularly $553.06). Also available for $499.95 via Sporty’s.

Designed for versatility, the AIRVOICE headset offers stereo and mono compatibility, prioritizing noise cancellation and lightweight comfort.

Noise Reduction: 25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation

25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation Microphone: Noise-canceling

Noise-canceling Headband: Adjustable and lightweight

Price: $179.99 with coupon (regularly $209.99)

Combining durability and performance, the Retevis EHG001 guarantees exceptional communication clarity and comfort for prolonged use.

Noise Reduction: Bi-directional electronic electret mic

Bi-directional electronic electret mic Headband: Adjustable, gel headrest, and ear cushions

Adjustable, gel headrest, and ear cushions Sound Control: Independent volume adjustment for each ear

Independent volume adjustment for each ear Durability: Kevlar-filled PU cable

Kevlar-filled PU cable Entertainment: 3.5mm audio jack for music

Price: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Specifically designed for helicopter pilots, the KORE AVIATION H1 ensures audible clarity amidst ambient noise.

Noise Reduction: 24dB Noise Reduction Rating

24dB Noise Reduction Rating Microphone: Noise-canceling with swivel-flex boom

Noise-canceling with swivel-flex boom Ear Pads: Silicone Gel

Silicone Gel Connectivity: AUX Port and U-174 single plug

Price: $186.96 (regularly $219.95)

For dual plug aircraft systems, the JUYODE headset delivers performance and affordability.

Noise Reduction: 24dB Passive Noise Cancelling

24dB Passive Noise Cancelling Microphone: Electret noise-canceling with 360-flex boom

Electret noise-canceling with 360-flex boom Comfort: Silicon gel ear seals, thick head pad

Silicon gel ear seals, thick head pad Extras: Custom-fit headset bag included

Price: $78.99 (regularly $98.99)

The Rugged Air RA200 offers a no-frills approach, favored by student pilots for its solid performance and accessible price.

Noise Reduction: 24 dB of passive noise reduction

24 dB of passive noise reduction Construction: Stainless steel headband with gel ear seals

Stainless steel headband with gel ear seals Microphone: Flexible mic boom with electret noise-canceling mic

Flexible mic boom with electret noise-canceling mic Plug Type: Dual GA

Dual GA Bluetooth: No

No Battery: None

Price: $93.99 (regularly $105)

Choosing the right aviation headset can significantly improve your flying experience, ensuring you stay focused and comfortable in the cockpit. With these attractive discounts, now is the perfect time to find the ideal headset tailored to your needs.

FAQ

Finding the perfect aviation headset can be a game changer for pilots, especially when they’re available at a discounted price. Here are some key questions to consider, adapted from the recent promotions and details about headsets currently on sale.

What types of aviation headsets are available?

Headsets generally fall into two categories: Passive Noise Reduction (PNR) and Active Noise Reduction (ANR). PNR headsets use the structural design to block noise and are usually more budget-friendly. ANR headsets, on the other hand, use electronic circuitry to significantly reduce ambient noise but often come at a higher price point.

PNR or ANR: What should I choose?

Your choice depends on several factors:

PNR : Great for those on a budget or flying quieter aircraft, such as gliders. They’re also advantageous if you prefer an easy-to-use, battery-free option.

: Great for those on a budget or flying quieter aircraft, such as gliders. They’re also advantageous if you prefer an easy-to-use, battery-free option. ANR: Best for noise-rich environments like piston singles and ideal for pilots who need enhanced hearing protection during long flights. They’re perfect if comfort and sound quality are your priorities.

What should I look for in terms of comfort?

Comfort varies from one headset to another. Features to consider include lightweight designs to reduce pressure during long flights and cushioning that doesn’t irritate the skin, making them ideal for enduring journeys.

What features amplify performance?

Modern headsets come with features like:

Noise-Canceling Microphones : Crucial for crisp communication over engine noise.

: Crucial for crisp communication over engine noise. Connectivity Options : Some headsets offer Bluetooth capabilities for connecting devices, such as music players or navigation aids.

: Some headsets offer Bluetooth capabilities for connecting devices, such as music players or navigation aids. Durability and Flexibility: High-quality materials ensure robustness. Flexible microphone booms and adjustable headbands cater to various needs.

Are there any other features to consider?

Look for additional tools like dual volume control, energy-saving auto shut-off, and the capacity to switch between mono and stereo. Some models even include convenient carrying cases for ease of transport.

How cost-effective are these headsets?

With current sales, you can snag a quality PNR headset starting at $150, while ANR models might range from $500 and up, offering a chance to invest in enhanced features without breaking the bank.

By focusing on these factors, you can find the perfect headset to accompany you on your flights, enhancing both safety and enjoyment in the cockpit.

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.