AVweb’s Deals of the Week

Whether you’re a seasoned pilot or an enthusiastic beginner, we’ve sourced some enticing deals on aviation gear and gifts that cater to a wide array of needs—from essential gear to training tools that promise to elevate your aviation experience. This week, we spotlight must-have flight simulators, indispensable pilot accessories, and innovative gadgets, all designed to enhance your air-bound adventures without breaking the bank.

Otto the Pilot Jumpsuit Costume [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

A Halloween costume based on “Airplane!” from 1980? Surely, you can’t be serious. (Wait for the punchline.) This inflatable jumpsuit can fit someone up to 6-foot-2-inches tall when fully inflated. A built-in fan keeps him fully inflated. Fun trivia: Aeromexico reportedly was the only airline to buy this movie for their in-flight entertainment. Yes, we are serious. And don’t call me Shirley.

Price: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Private Pilot Exam Guide Private Pilot Flash Cards [Courtesy: Amazon]

Enhance your study sessions with these comprehensive flash cards designed for the private pilot exam. Covering eight themes and 307 cards, they also provide reference materials for deeper understanding.

Price: $34.99 (regularly $40.99)

RA200 Aviation Pilot Headset [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Rugged Air RA200 Aviation Headset offers an affordable entry point for student pilots and renters seeking quality audio performance. With 24 dB of passive noise reduction, a stainless steel headband, gel ear seals, and an electret noise-canceling microphone, this headset ensures clear communication in the cockpit.

Price: $93.99 (regularly $105)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 [Courtesy: Amazon]

For simulation enthusiasts and pilots alike, the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 offers unparalleled realism and detail. This latest edition has been redesigned for expandability and user-friendliness, making it a worthwhile upgrade for any virtual pilot.

Price: $62.99 (regularly $129.99)

Flight Gear Three Port Smart Charger (65W) [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

Ideal for frequent flyers, the Flight Gear Three Port Smart Charger efficiently powers multiple devices with its dual USB-C and USB-A ports. Compact and travel-friendly, it includes a digital display for monitoring charge status. Available for $29.95, down from $49.95, it’s a valuable addition to any pilot’s tech gear.

Price: $29.95 (regularly $49.95)

Flight Gear iPad Bag [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

Designed to accommodate the needs of modern pilots, the Flight Gear iPad Bag offers organized storage and easy access to essential gear. With compartments tailored for an iPad and other tools, plus customizable options, this durable bag is on sale for $59.95, regularly $79.95.

Price: $59.95 (regularly $79.95)

Flight Bag PLC Commuter [Courtesy: MyGoFlight]

The PLC Commuter Flight Bag from MyGoFlight is a versatile companion for pilots, crafted with rugged ballistic nylon for durability. Featuring specific compartments for headsets and devices up to 13 inches, it ensures organized and secure storage. This bag is available for $129, with an additional 15% off when using the code GIFTOFFLIGHT2024.

Price: $129 (plus 15 percent off on this product and other MyGoFlight products when using the code GIFTOFFLIGHT2024)

Flex Clamp [Courtesy: MyGoFlight]

For pilots needing adaptable device mounting options, the Flex Clamp from MyGoFlight is essential. It offers secure attachment to various bars, thanks to its aluminum and stainless steel construction, and allows for 360-degree rotation. Priced at $149, with a 15% discount available using the code GIFTOFFLIGHT2024, it’s a versatile addition to any cockpit.

Price: $149 (plus 15 percent off on this product and other MyGoFlight products when using the code GIFTOFFLIGHT2024)

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.