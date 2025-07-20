Unboxing New Aviation Gear For July 2025

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Each month presents a new opportunity to explore innovative products in the aviation gear market, highlighting advancements in pilot tools, aircraft systems, and lifestyle accessories.

With EAA AirVenture Oshkosh taking place July 21-27 in Wisconsin, the annual event acts as a key platform for aviation innovation, with many companies timing their product announcements and releases to align with it.

Whether you are planning to attend AirVenture or simply want to stay ahead of the new aviation gear curve, AVweb is highlighting some of the latest aviation gear you might see in Oshkosh and can take advantage of this month.

Quick Look: 8 New Aviation Gear Releases for July 2025

Sporty’s ANR Control Box Holder

Best new: Aircraft accessory

Sporty’s ANR Control Box Holder [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

Sporty’s ANR Control Box Holder is a custom-designed holster that securely attaches your ANR headset control box to the aircraft. Its fastener design allows both permanent mounting with the Dual Lock fastener and temporary mounting with suction cups.

Designed for convenience, this holder reduces clutter in the flight deck and provides quick access to volume controls and battery changes. Additionally, a built-in side compartment offers space for two AA batteries, a pen, and even your sunglasses, making it an essential accessory for any aircraft.

Price: $49.95

64-Ounce Road Trip Tumbler

Best new: Travel accessory

64-Ounce Road Trip Tumbler [Courtesy: RTIC]

If you’re heading to AirVenture Oshkosh this month, don’t forget to pack this 64-Ounce Road Trip Tumbler—your ultimate hydration companion for long days at the world’s largest aviation celebration.

The tumbler features a ceramic lining to prevent a metallic taste, keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, boasts a 3-in-1 lid design, and has a large ergonomic handle for easy carrying. Whether you are walking the warbird rows, attending workshops, or camping, this tumbler is built to keep up with every aviation adventure.

Price: $60

Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack MAX

Best new: Power accessory

Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack MAX [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

The Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack MAX is an essential backup battery for every electronic flight deck. With a capacity of 27,600mAh and a maximum output of 140W, it can efficiently charge multiple devices without issue.

This compact device measures 2 inches in length, 2 inches in width, and 6 inches in height, and weighs 1.4 pounds. It features a clear, easy-to-use LED screen and has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

For a more economical option, the Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack ($49.95) features a 10,000mAh capacity and a maximum output of 55W.

Price: $99.95

Flight Gear Executive Kneeboard

Best new: Kneeboard

Flight Gear Executive Kneeboard [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

The Flight Gear Executive Kneeboard allows you to stay organized in the flight deck. Its simple, modern, and sleek design makes it perfect for pilots who prefer a minimalist way to organize their flight documents.

Made from premium vegan leather on the outside and featuring a soft microfiber lining on the inside, this kneeboard provides excellent protection for your electronic flight bag. It is available in two sizes: small, for iPad Mini devices, and large, for iPads with screens ranging from 9.7 inches to 11 inches.

Price: $49.95

Flight Gear Rechargeable Smart Flashlight

Best new: Flashlight

Flight Gear Rechargeable Smart Flashlight [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

The Flight Gear Rechargeable Smart Flashlight is a great choice to meet your required equipment needs.

It features pilot-friendly options, including intuitive lighting control (white and red), a smart digital display, a magnetic base, dual side clips, a USB-C rechargeable port, and an anti-roll design. The flashlight measures 4.5 inches by 1 inch by 0.5 inch and weighs 4 ounces.

Price: $59.95

Insta360 X5

Best new: Action camera

Insta360 X5 [Courtesy: Amazon]

Action cameras, like the new Insta360 X5, are becoming popular for uses such as flight debriefing and content creation.

The Insta360 X5 offers 8K 30fps 360-degree video with dual 1/1.28-inch sensors for brighter, richer visuals, a triple AI chip for improved low-light performance, replaceable lenses, a wind guard for clearer audio, up to three hours of battery life with fast charging, and more. The camera measures 1.53 inches by 1.8 inches by 4.9 inches and weighs about 2 pounds.

Price: $549.99

HealthView II with ATD-57 Biometric Avionics

Best new: Aircraft equipment

HealthView II with ATD-57 Biometric Avionics [Courtesy: Aithre Aviation]

The HealthView II with ATD-57 Biometric Avionics is the first dedicated avionics display for health information, including 60 customizable health fields across six pages.

The fields contain information such as gauges for blood oxygen levels, heart rate, respiration rate, flow rate, cabin pressure, cabin temperature, carbon monoxide levels, oxygen tank pressure, and wingtip temperature/dewpoint spread. It is also the first and only dedicated avionics display that controls and interfaces with Aithre’s Turbo oxygen maker and AVI on-demand oxygen systems via dedicated serial connections.

Price: $1,495

V1 High Performance Ventilated Pilot Hat

Best new: Pilot apparel

V1 High Performance Ventilated Pilot Hat [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

The V1 High Performance Ventilated Pilot Hat was designed with the practical needs of general aviation pilots in mind.

Whether you are logging hours under a blazing sun or preflighting in a crosswind, this hat features premium ripstop fabric with ultra-thin breathable side panels, an elastic anchor with adjustable Velcro closure, and no top button for no pressure point under your headset. The hat is available in four colors and includes a free embroidery option.

Price: $39.95, plus free embroidery option

Get Your New Aviation Gear Today

July’s gear drop is buzzing with innovation thanks to AirVenture Oshkosh 2025. Whether you are planning to attend the event or simply want to stay ahead of the new aviation gear curve, skip the long store lines, and add one of these new aviation gadgets to your online cart today.