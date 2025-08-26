5 Great Ways Pilots Can Protect Their Gear and Essentials

For pilots, maintaining aviation equipment in top condition is essential for effective performance. Protecting gear, from headsets needed for clear communication to tablets that deliver aeronautical data, ensures it can serve reliably for years. Given the specialized and costly nature of this equipment, implementing protective measures is vital for its longevity.

Strategies for Protecting Pilot Essentials

Invest in quality and durable gear

Using high-quality, durable gear such as a sturdy flight bag or a specialized tablet case helps keep equipment in excellent condition. When selecting protective items, look for materials that are long-lasting, well-padded, water-resistant, and have secure closures.

Implement a gear checklist

Incorporating a gear checklist into preflight and postflight procedures can help account for all essential items and confirm they are in proper working order. The list should include both professional and personal items that are stored in flight and carry-on bags.

Practice smart storage and handling techniques

Proper storage and handling techniques prevent loose items from shifting or falling during flight and turbulence. For equipment like tablets and headsets, quality storage bags and cases are recommended. Protecting gear from direct sunlight and external temperatures can also extend its lifespan.

Secure and label your equipment

Labeling all items with a name and contact information allows for easy identification if they are lost or misplaced. For high-value items, tracking devices such as an Apple AirTag can be beneficial for locating them.

Insure your aviation equipment

Aviation-specific insurance for pilot gear is a niche coverage that can protect essential equipment like headsets, tablets, and flight bags against theft, damage, or loss. While standard aviation insurance typically covers the aircraft and liability, this specialized insurance safeguards personal equipment. Pilots should research different insurance options to find a policy that fits their needs.

Products for Protecting Pilot Gear

Flight Bags: PLC Pro Flight Bags and Backpacks

MyGoFlight offers PLC Pro Flight Bags and Backpacks designed to protect flight gear. The product line includes flight bags, backpacks, and roller bags that combine durable construction with functional design, customized for a pilot’s equipment and aircraft. The price starts at $129.

MyGoFlight produces a variety of tablet cases, including the Kneeboard/Mountable Sport Case Pro, which is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch Gen 1-4, iPad Air 10.9-inch Gen 4-5, and iPad Air 11-inch Gen 6. The case features an over-molded rubber design, a built-in kneeboard passthrough, storage for an Apple Pencil, an integrated kickstand, and a venting system. The price is $174.

Tablet Screen Protectors: ArmorGlas by MyGoFlight

ArmorGlas Anti-Glare Screen Protector [Courtesy: MyGoFlight]

Screen protectors can shield tablets from scratches and impacts. ArmorGlas by MyGoFlight is designed for iPhones and iPads and features anti-glare and anti-reflective properties to ensure visibility in direct sunlight. The price starts at $24.99.

Pilot Wallets: Pilot Wallet

The trifold design provides ample space for multiple passports, boarding passes, and essential travel documents, with well-organized compartments to keep your valuables in order. The layout allows for quick and easy access to your documents, which helps reduce hassle at airport security and check-in counters. This travel wallet also features RFID-blocking technology to ensure your sensitive information remains secure from identity theft.. The price is $27.99.

Tracking Devices: Apple AirTag

A tracking device can help locate misplaced, lost, or stolen gear. The Apple AirTag uses Bluetooth to connect with nearby Apple devices, allowing its location to be viewed on a map in the Find My app. An individual AirTag is priced at $29.

AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.