Gleim Elevates Pilot Training With New AI And Data Tools

Gleim Aviation, producer of aviation training products, announced this week at EAA AirVenture a suite of new offerings designed to enhance ground school performance, improve practical test readiness and update pilot logbook management. The products aim to provide more effective tools for flight schools, CFIs and aspiring career pilots.



Perhaps the biggest reveal is the approval of Gleim’s Cross-Check platform for Part 61 and 141 training initiatives. Cross-Check allows CFIs to have up-to-date performance statistics from students as they complete their ground school work, ensuring that instructors can tailor their teaching on the flight deck to meet students where they are in their aviation-educational journey. This product is free to all CFIs using Gleim Online Ground School.



Another product they’re making available is Otto, a generative AI platform that’s described as Gleim’s digital pilot examiner. With Otto, users can engage in realistic Q&As through talk or text, receiving immediate, expert feedback on their responses. This gives students an opportunity to gain comfort and confidence in answering a DPE’s questions before facing their practical test.



For interested students, CFIs and flight schools, Gleim is set up for the rest of the week at Hangar A, Booth 1104.