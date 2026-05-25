Aviation News

Cessna Strikes Paraglider Over Austrian Alps

A 44-year-old woman deployed a reserve parachute after the aircraft severed parts of her canopy and lines, officials said.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Cessna Strikes Paraglider Over Austrian Alps
[Credit: Anton Repponen / Wikimedia Commons / CC0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A paraglider and a Cessna 172 had a mid-air collision in the Austrian Alps, resulting in the aircraft cutting through parts of the paraglider's canopy and suspension lines.
  • The 44-year-old female paraglider deployed a reserve parachute and made an emergency landing, while the 28-year-old male Cessna pilot also landed safely.
  • Both the paraglider and the aircraft pilot sustained serious injuries in connection with the collision.
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A paraglider in the Austrian Alps survived a midair collision with a Cessna 172 on May 23, after the aircraft cut through parts of her canopy and suspension lines, according to video footage of the incident. The individual flying the paraglider, identified only as a 44-year-old woman, deployed a reserve parachute after the collision and made an emergency landing.

Authorities also have not released the name of the aircraft pilot, identified as a 28-year-old man. Officials said the flight was a scenic flight, not a flight lesson.

Both the paraglider and the pilot sustained serious injuries in connection with the collision, authorities said. Video footage shows the aircraft passing beneath the paraglider’s canopy and severing control lines, but it does not show the aircraft striking the paraglider’s body. The pilot told authorities he was unable to avoid the collision. Officials have not said what type of airspace the aircraft and paraglider were operating in at the time.

Story by guest contributor Teresa Konopka

Editorial Staff

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