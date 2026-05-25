Cessna Strikes Paraglider Over Austrian Alps

A paraglider in the Austrian Alps survived a midair collision with a Cessna 172 on May 23, after the aircraft cut through parts of her canopy and suspension lines, according to video footage of the incident. The individual flying the paraglider, identified only as a 44-year-old woman, deployed a reserve parachute after the collision and made an emergency landing.

WATCH: A paraglider was hit by a Cessna 172 near Zell am See, Austria, on Saturday but deployed her emergency parachute and landed safely. The plane pilot also landed safely after the midair collision. pic.twitter.com/tZzqaENIud — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 24, 2026

Authorities also have not released the name of the aircraft pilot, identified as a 28-year-old man. Officials said the flight was a scenic flight, not a flight lesson.

Both the paraglider and the pilot sustained serious injuries in connection with the collision, authorities said. Video footage shows the aircraft passing beneath the paraglider’s canopy and severing control lines, but it does not show the aircraft striking the paraglider’s body. The pilot told authorities he was unable to avoid the collision. Officials have not said what type of airspace the aircraft and paraglider were operating in at the time.

Story by guest contributor Teresa Konopka