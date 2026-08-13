Aviation News

Heart X1 Completes First Flight

Company says the 25,000-pound demonstrator is the largest battery-electric aircraft ever flown.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Heart X1 Completes First Flight
[Credit: Heart Aerospace]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Heart Aerospace's X1 demonstrator, described as the largest battery-electric airplane flown to date, successfully completed its 27-minute maiden flight at Plattsburgh International Airport.
  • The piloted flight reached 1,100 feet AGL and demonstrated the X1's 1-megawatt battery-electric propulsion system under an FAA experimental special airworthiness certificate.
  • The X1 program is a crucial step for Heart Aerospace, supporting the development of its ES-30, a planned 30-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft targeted for service entry in 2031.
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Heart Aerospace’s X1 demonstrator completed its first flight Wednesday at Plattsburgh International Airport in New York. The company says the full-scale Heart X1 aircraft is the largest battery-electric airplane flown to date.

27-Minute Flight

The piloted flight lasted 27 minutes and reached 1,100 feet AGL. Heart said the X1’s battery-electric propulsion system produced more than 1 megawatt of power during the flight. The test profile included taxi, takeoff, climb, maneuvering and landing under an FAA experimental special airworthiness certificate.

“With the first flight of X1, Heart Aerospace has demonstrated electric flight at the scale of a commercial airliner,” Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund said in the company announcement.

Supporting The ES-30

The X1 has a 106-foot wingspan, measures 76 feet long and weighed more than 25,000 pounds at takeoff. The FAA issued the aircraft its special airworthiness certificate in July following ground testing that included structural, propulsion, systems and taxi tests. Heart said at the time that it planned to use the demonstrator to collect flight-characteristics and electric-propulsion data.

Heart is using the X1 program to support development of its ES-30, a planned 30-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft. The company says it is building its first preproduction ES-30 at its Los Angeles pilot manufacturing facility and plans to begin flight testing that aircraft in 2028. Heart is targeting entry into service for the ES-30 in 2031.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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