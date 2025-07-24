AOPA Names 2025 Sweepstakes Winner

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) unveiled the winner of its 2025 aircraft sweepstakes Wednesday night at EAA AirVenture, presenting a restored 1958 Cessna 182A to California pilot Jennifer Hortman.

Hortman’s aviation story began three decades ago when she earned her private pilot certificate and joined AOPA. After taking a long break from flying, she recently returned with determination, earning her Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate and even self-funding a type rating for the Cessna Citation Excel, XLS, and XLS+.

Now, she’s the proud owner of AOPA’s latest aircraft sweepstakes. The once bare aluminum Cessna originally had a yellow velveteen interior but was transformed to honor its heritage—mirroring the model featured on the cover of AOPA Pilot magazine’s first issue in 1958.

“Every pilot dreams of winning an airplane, and this sweepstakes aircraft was particularly special,” said AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance. “Jennifer’s story represents the kind of passion, dedication, and love of flying that defines our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled for her.”

Since 1993, AOPA has awarded 27 sweepstakes aircraft to members. The next chapter in that tradition starts now, as the association kicks off its 2026 sweepstakes—a fully repaired 2024 Aviat Husky.

The Husky was not on display at AirVenture as expected due to a minor ground incident during landing. AOPA confirmed there was no engine or propeller damage and says it will share updates as repairs progress.