NetJets Petitions FAA For Longer Crew Duty Periods

NetJets Aviation has petitioned the FAA for relief from portions of Part 135 flight time and duty rules for Global 7500 operations, according to a Federal Register notice published June 12. Comments on the petition, docket FAA-2026-3840, are due by July 2.

The request asks for an exemption from requirements under 14 CFR 135.269(b)(2), (b)(3) and (b)(4), which cover flight deck duty, duty hours and time aloft for unscheduled three- and four-pilot crews. Under the current rule, four-pilot crews are limited to 20 duty hours in a 24-hour period and 16 hours aloft during that duty period.

NetJets is looking for approval to operate its Global 7500 flights up to the aircraft’s maximum endurance, listed in the petition summary as between 16 and 17 hours. It also requested a one-hour duty extension, bringing the maximum duty period to 21 hours for operations assigned four pilots. The company has not responded to a request for comment regarding the petition.

The Global 7500 has been part of NetJets’ fleet since 2021, when Bombardier announced the company had accepted the first of 20 planned deliveries of the aircraft. The Global 7500/8000 is currently the longest-range aircraft in the company’s fleet, giving it a maximum endurance of 16 hours.

Bombardier announced NetJets’ first Global 7500 delivery in 2021 as part of a planned 20-aircraft fleet. The filing comes as NetJets has begun building a Global 8000 fleet, including upgrades of its existing Global 7500s.