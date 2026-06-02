Air Shows & Events

Aviation Career Expo to Award $185,000 in Scholarships

The Maryland event is expected to draw more than 1,300 students and 65 aviation organizations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Rider Jet Center To Host Aviation Career Expo
[Credit: Rider Jet Center]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The 20th annual Aviation Education & Career Expo will take place on November 6 at Hagerstown Regional Airport, targeting students aged 16 to 22 with the theme "Dreams With Wings."
  • The expo aims to inspire future aviation professionals, offering mentorship and career opportunities through more than 65 vendors, speakers, and demonstrations.
  • The event is a significant source of financial aid, having awarded over $2 million in scholarships to date, with more than $185,000 in scholarships available this year.
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Rider Jet Center said Tuesday it will host the 20th annual Aviation Education & Career Expo on Nov. 6 at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland. The event is geared toward students ages 16 to 22 and is expected to include more than 65 vendors and draw more than 1,300 students, educators and parents. The expo has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to date.

“Our theme this year is ‘Dreams With Wings,’ reflecting our mission to reach every student dreaming of a career in aviation and to help them dream BIG,” Julie O’Brien, event co-founder and director of business development for Chantilly Air, said. “We aim to inspire students, provide meaningful mentorship, and offer the opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality.”

This year’s event will include more than $185,000 in scholarships, including monetary awards, school-specific scholarships and flight training packages.

A lineup of scheduled speakers and demonstrations include the U.S. Army Golden Knights, South Mountain Aviation, a Maryland State Police medevac pilot, the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, and several others. Participating schools and organizations also include Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Aero Elite Flight Training and the Unmanned Safety Institute.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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