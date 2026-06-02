Aviation Career Expo to Award $185,000 in Scholarships

Rider Jet Center said Tuesday it will host the 20th annual Aviation Education & Career Expo on Nov. 6 at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland. The event is geared toward students ages 16 to 22 and is expected to include more than 65 vendors and draw more than 1,300 students, educators and parents. The expo has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to date.

“Our theme this year is ‘Dreams With Wings,’ reflecting our mission to reach every student dreaming of a career in aviation and to help them dream BIG,” Julie O’Brien, event co-founder and director of business development for Chantilly Air, said. “We aim to inspire students, provide meaningful mentorship, and offer the opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality.”

This year’s event will include more than $185,000 in scholarships, including monetary awards, school-specific scholarships and flight training packages.

A lineup of scheduled speakers and demonstrations include the U.S. Army Golden Knights, South Mountain Aviation, a Maryland State Police medevac pilot, the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, and several others. Participating schools and organizations also include Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Aero Elite Flight Training and the Unmanned Safety Institute.