2026 Oshkosh Flight Procedures Now In Effect

The FAA’s special flight procedures for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 are now in effect. The 32-page notice applies through noon CDT July 27 and covers operations at Wittman Regional Airport and several surrounding airports. Take a look, below.

A few points below serve only as a quick, high level refresher and are by no means comprehensive, nor are they an official guide. It should go without saying that anyone flying the Oshkosh flight procedures should read and rely on the complete FAA notice, carry it in the aircraft and check current NOTAMs, TFRs and ATIS information.

Arrival Basics

Most VFR traffic will use the Fisk arrival, beginning at a transition point assigned by ATC. Traffic will then proceed toward Ripon and follow the railroad tracks to Fisk. Pilots should obtain the Arrival ATIS on 125.9 no later than 60 miles from Oshkosh. They should then monitor Fisk Approach on 120.7. The standard arrival profile is 90 knots at 1,800 feet MSL, while faster aircraft may use 135 knots at 2,300 feet when needed for safety.

Aircraft should remain at least one-half mile behind similar traffic and avoid overtaking, side-by-side flight or S-turns. At Fisk, controllers assign the runway, route to the airport and tower frequency. Pilots may be asked to fly a short approach or land on a designated runway dot, and the notice repeatedly reminds crews to maintain a safe airspeed and go around when an approach does not look right.

Closures And Planning

Wittman Regional is closed to arrivals each night from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. and to departures from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The airport also closes during airshows, TFRs and certain special activities. Nonscheduled IFR arrivals and some IFR departures require reservations during designated periods, while separate procedures apply to turbine and warbird aircraft, seaplanes, helicopters, ultralights, rotorcraft and approved no-radio vintage aircraft.

Fond du Lac, Appleton and Green Bay are among the recommended alternates when Oshkosh closes, parking fills or the arrival becomes unavailable. Pilots should arrive with enough fuel for holding, a possible go-around and a diversion.

The full FAA Oshkosh flight procedures notice remains the controlling reference for the applicable routes, frequencies, altitudes and contingencies.

Have fun, and fly safe!