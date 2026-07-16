Air Shows & Events AirVenture

2026 Oshkosh Flight Procedures Now In Effect

The FAA notice covers the major arrival, departure and airport restrictions pilots will encounter through July 27.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
2026 Oshkosh Flight Procedures Now In Effect
[Credit: Thierry Weber | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has issued a 32-page special flight procedures notice for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, in effect through noon CDT July 27, covering operations at Wittman Regional Airport and surrounding areas. Pilots are explicitly warned to read and rely on the complete official notice, not this summary.
  • VFR arrivals primarily utilize the Fisk arrival route, requiring pilots to obtain ATIS on 125.9, monitor Fisk Approach on 120.7, and adhere to specific altitudes (e.g., 1800 ft at 90 kts) and spacing.
  • Wittman Regional Airport observes nightly closures, and additional closures occur during airshows or TFRs. Pilots must plan for sufficient fuel for holding, go-arounds, and potential diversions to alternate airports like Fond du Lac.
  • Separate procedures apply to specific aircraft types, including turbine, warbird, seaplanes, and helicopters, and some IFR arrivals/departures require reservations during designated periods.
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The FAA’s special flight procedures for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 are now in effect. The 32-page notice applies through noon CDT July 27 and covers operations at Wittman Regional Airport and several surrounding airports. Take a look, below.

2026 OSH NOTICE FINAL2_ReviewedDownload

A few points below serve only as a quick, high level refresher and are by no means comprehensive, nor are they an official guide. It should go without saying that anyone flying the Oshkosh flight procedures should read and rely on the complete FAA notice, carry it in the aircraft and check current NOTAMs, TFRs and ATIS information.

Arrival Basics

Most VFR traffic will use the Fisk arrival, beginning at a transition point assigned by ATC. Traffic will then proceed toward Ripon and follow the railroad tracks to Fisk. Pilots should obtain the Arrival ATIS on 125.9 no later than 60 miles from Oshkosh. They should then monitor Fisk Approach on 120.7. The standard arrival profile is 90 knots at 1,800 feet MSL, while faster aircraft may use 135 knots at 2,300 feet when needed for safety.

Aircraft should remain at least one-half mile behind similar traffic and avoid overtaking, side-by-side flight or S-turns. At Fisk, controllers assign the runway, route to the airport and tower frequency. Pilots may be asked to fly a short approach or land on a designated runway dot, and the notice repeatedly reminds crews to maintain a safe airspeed and go around when an approach does not look right.

Closures And Planning

Wittman Regional is closed to arrivals each night from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. and to departures from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The airport also closes during airshows, TFRs and certain special activities. Nonscheduled IFR arrivals and some IFR departures require reservations during designated periods, while separate procedures apply to turbine and warbird aircraft, seaplanes, helicopters, ultralights, rotorcraft and approved no-radio vintage aircraft.

Fond du Lac, Appleton and Green Bay are among the recommended alternates when Oshkosh closes, parking fills or the arrival becomes unavailable. Pilots should arrive with enough fuel for holding, a possible go-around and a diversion.

The full FAA Oshkosh flight procedures notice remains the controlling reference for the applicable routes, frequencies, altitudes and contingencies.

Have fun, and fly safe!

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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