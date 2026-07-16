Air Race X Race 2 Streams Sunday

AIR RACE X will stream the second round of its 2026 season Sunday, July 19, at noon UTC, or 8 a.m. EDT, on the series’ official YouTube channel. Race 2 has no central venue. The eight pilots compete from their respective bases on courses constructed to the same specifications, and flight data is used to compare their performances.

How Multi-Location Racing Works

Each round begins with practice and qualifying before advancing through quarterfinal, semifinal and final matchups. Pilots receive two qualifying attempts, and the faster time determines their position in the tournament bracket. A remote data unit installed in each aircraft records its course, speed, altitude and G loading. The system also applies penalties based on the recorded flight.

AIR RACE X adjusts times for differences in air density using temperature and atmospheric pressure data collected near each competition site. Wind conditions are not included in the adjustment. The series says aircraft can reach about 250 mph, while pilots may experience loads of up to 12 Gs. Results can be separated by one-thousandth of a second.

Series Began With Digital Race

AIR RACE X debuted through a digital round presented in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2023. Organizers used data from flights conducted in several countries to create a combined virtual race for viewers. The competition expanded into a three-round championship in 2024. Yoshihide Muroya won the inaugural series title before South African pilot Patrick Davidson claimed the 2025 championship.

Australian pilot Aarron Deliu enters Race 2 as the points leader after earning his first series victory during the June 28 season opener. Martin Šonka of the Czech Republic finished second, while Muroya defeated Davidson in the third-place matchup. Muroya begins the second round eight points behind Deliu.

The four-race season continues Aug. 16 and concludes Sept. 13.