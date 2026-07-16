Air Shows & Events

Air Race X Race 2 Streams Sunday

Eight pilots will fly matching courses from bases around the world as the young air racing series begins its second round.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Air Race X Race 2 Streams Sunday
[Credit: AIR RACE X via YouTube]
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Key Takeaways:

  • AIR RACE X will stream the second round of its 2026 season on July 19, featuring eight pilots competing remotely from their respective bases.
  • The multi-location competition uses recorded flight data (speed, altitude, G-loading) from identical courses, with times adjusted for air density to determine winners in various matchups.
  • The series, which began digitally in 2023 and expanded into a championship, is now in its four-race 2026 season, with Aarron Deliu currently leading the points after winning the opener.
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AIR RACE X will stream the second round of its 2026 season Sunday, July 19, at noon UTC, or 8 a.m. EDT, on the series’ official YouTube channel. Race 2 has no central venue. The eight pilots compete from their respective bases on courses constructed to the same specifications, and flight data is used to compare their performances.

How Multi-Location Racing Works

Each round begins with practice and qualifying before advancing through quarterfinal, semifinal and final matchups. Pilots receive two qualifying attempts, and the faster time determines their position in the tournament bracket. A remote data unit installed in each aircraft records its course, speed, altitude and G loading. The system also applies penalties based on the recorded flight.

AIR RACE X adjusts times for differences in air density using temperature and atmospheric pressure data collected near each competition site. Wind conditions are not included in the adjustment. The series says aircraft can reach about 250 mph, while pilots may experience loads of up to 12 Gs. Results can be separated by one-thousandth of a second.

Series Began With Digital Race

AIR RACE X debuted through a digital round presented in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2023. Organizers used data from flights conducted in several countries to create a combined virtual race for viewers. The competition expanded into a three-round championship in 2024. Yoshihide Muroya won the inaugural series title before South African pilot Patrick Davidson claimed the 2025 championship.

Australian pilot Aarron Deliu enters Race 2 as the points leader after earning his first series victory during the June 28 season opener. Martin Šonka of the Czech Republic finished second, while Muroya defeated Davidson in the third-place matchup. Muroya begins the second round eight points behind Deliu.

The four-race season continues Aug. 16 and concludes Sept. 13.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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