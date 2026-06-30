DC-3 Society Sets Dates For Inaugural Operators Conference

The DC-3 Society earlier this month announced Dec. 4-6, 2026, as the dates for its inaugural Operators Conference & Showcase at Flabob Airport (RIR) in Riverside, California.

Operator Focus

“The inaugural DC-3 Society Operators Conference & Showcase represents a defining moment for our organization and the global DC-3 community we serve,” Moreno Aguiari, founding board chair of the DC-3 Society, said.

The DC-3 Society is a type society for the DC-3 and variants including the C-47, providing type-specific guidance, airworthiness support, commemoration programs, education and museum partnerships.

Friday programing is limited to DC-3 owners, operators and crew and will include conference sessions, a lunch program, a reception, a dinner gathering and discussions focused on operations, maintenance, training, airworthiness and continued use of the aircraft.

Public Showcase To Follow

On Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, the event will open to the public for aircraft displays and aviation programming. Plans include DC-3 displays, aviation exhibitions, education programs, youth activities, community programming and other special events. The showcase will be held at Flabob, one of the country’s older continuously operating airports and the home of EAA Chapter One.

Registration and ticketing details have not yet been announced, but the DC-3 Society said additional programming, sponsorship and participation information will be released through its official channels.