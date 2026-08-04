NBAA Seeks Data on Bahamas Retroactive Operator Fees

The National Business Aviation Association said Monday it is organizing an advocacy effort over retroactive air navigation charges imposed by The Bahamas. NBAA is asking affected operators to share invoice details as it works alongside other industry groups and the U.S. government.

Charges Date to Earlier Flights

The Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority introduced its air navigation charging system in 2021. BANSA published a revised rate schedule in April 2024, but according to Miami-based international trip-support provider CST Flight Services, operators began receiving invoices that retroactively applied the revised rates to flights dating to May 1, 2021.

The charges cover private and commercial flights by piston twins, turboprops and jets that arrived in, departed from, operated within or flew over The Bahamas. Private single-engine piston flights are exempt. The navigation charges are separate from customs, landing, parking, airport and FBO fees paid during a trip.

NBAA Organizes Industry Response

“NBAA is launching an advocacy effort with other impacted stakeholders and the U.S. government to highlight the negative economic impact such onerous fees will have on FBOs, airports, the travel industry and surrounding businesses,” Laura Everington, NBAA’s director of international operations and regulations, said in an association announcement. “We encourage operators who receive retroactive invoices to share their experiences with NBAA to bolster these advocacy efforts with realistic data.”

According to the association, the revised charges represent increases ranging from nearly 300% to almost 700%, depending on an aircraft’s maximum takeoff weight. Operators receive credit for payments made under the earlier schedule, but may owe the difference under the revised rates.

“Any aircraft with a debt can be seized/detained by the government in the case the operator refuses to pay its outstanding debt,” BANSA told CST after the company requested clarification about unpaid invoices. “This also applies to new owners.”

That response creates a potential concern for aircraft buyers as well as operators who flew in the region. NBAA is seeking examples of actual invoices to document the impact of the retroactive charges and support its discussions with government and industry representatives.