NASA’s MAX POWER Air Show Takes Flight This Weekend

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida will host a two-day aerospace expo and air show this weekend, Nov. 7-8, featuring military aircraft demonstrations, NASA research aircraft and exhibits showcasing developments in aviation and space exploration. The event, called MAX POWER, was first announced in August as part of activities recognizing America’s 250th anniversary. Organizers have divided the event into three venues offering flight demonstrations, technology exhibits and presentations from NASA personnel.

Aircraft Demonstrations and Research Programs

The flying program will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds alongside other military and NASA aircraft. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman is scheduled to pilot an F-5 and a MiG-29 during demonstrations on both days. The air show will take place at Kennedy’s Launch and Landing Facility, formerly used for space shuttle landings. Gates open at 9 a.m. EST on Saturday and Sunday, and the main flying program runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

NASA will also display its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft, developed under the agency’s Quesst program to study ways of reducing the noise associated with supersonic flight. The aircraft will be featured in presentations involving NASA researchers and test pilots. The event follows Wednesday’s unveiling of NASA’s new X-70 Fractal experimental aircraft, which is being developed to test advanced flight-control systems and maneuverability.

Aerospace Exhibits and Public Access

Beyond the flying demonstrations, MAX POWER will feature presentations covering NASA’s aviation research and space exploration programs. The UP.Summit portion will showcase drones, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technologies. NASA’s event schedule also includes appearances by Artemis III astronauts, discussions about the X-59 program and a Saturday evening news conference addressing the agency’s planned lunar outpost.

MAX POWER will operate across three separately ticketed areas consisting of the Air Dot Show, UP.Summit and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The visitor complex will offer additional exhibits and access to selected NASA facilities, while shuttle transportation will connect certain venues for visitors holding valid tickets. NASA has published additional information about the demonstrations, exhibits and ticketing through its event website.