NASA has formally taken ownership of its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft from Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the agency announced Monday. The Nov. 18 transfer follows the completion of an aircraft acceptance review between NASA and Lockheed Martin, which led the construction and testing of the experimental aircraft. Lockheed Martin will continue to provide support for flight testing as needed.

Flight Testing

The X-59 completed its maiden flight on Oct. 28, 2025, flying from Lockheed Martin’s facility in Palmdale, California, to NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The aircraft made its first supersonic flight in June and, as of late October, had completed 41 flights, reaching speeds of up to Mach 1.53 and altitudes exceeding 56,000 feet.

“To someone outside the flight test, this might seem like a subtle change,” Cathy Bahm, NASA’s Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project manager, said in the agency’s announcement.

Bahm noted that the transfer brings NASA closer to collecting data that could support commercial supersonic operations over land.

Next Phase of Testing

NASA will continue expanding the aircraft’s flight envelope while transitioning toward acoustic testing over California. The tests will evaluate the effectiveness of the X-59’s design in reducing the noise generated during supersonic flight under varying atmospheric conditions.

As part of its Quesst mission, NASA plans to eventually fly the X-59 over several U.S. communities and survey residents about their perceptions of the aircraft’s sound. The resulting data will be provided to domestic and international regulators for consideration in developing noise standards for commercial supersonic flight over land.