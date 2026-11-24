The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute has released its 36th Richard G. McSpadden Report last week, which found that both the overall and fatal general aviation accident rates declined in 2024, continuing a broader downward trend in GA accidents over the past decade.

According to the report, general aviation recorded 1,064 accidents in 2024, 164 of which were fatal. The overall accident rate fell to 3.69 per 100,000 flight hours, down from 3.86 in 2023, while the fatal accident rate declined from 0.65 to 0.57.

Pilot-Related Accidents

Noncommercial fixed-wing operations accounted for 902 accidents and 235 fatalities. About 71% of accidents in the category were attributed to pilot-related factors, while mechanical issues accounted for about 21%. Of the 332 accidents that occurred during landing, five were fatal, compared to 36 of the 202 accidents that occurred during takeoff and climb.

“While only 55 maneuvering accidents occurred during 2024, nearly half resulted in fatalities,” the report stated.

Loss of control in flight was the most common cause of maneuvering accidents. The institute also identified 106 fuel management accidents, 10 of which were fatal.

Commercial and Helicopter Operations

Commercial fixed-wing operations recorded 59 accidents, including 10 fatal accidents, the majority of which were attributed to pilot-related factors. Noncommercial helicopter operations recorded 69 accidents and eight fatal accidents, compared to 34 accidents and seven fatal accidents among commercial helicopter operators. Formerly known as the Joseph T. Nall Report, the annual analysis is updated every 30 days and provides historical accident data dating back to 2008.