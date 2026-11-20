The AOPA Foundation’s High School Aviation STEM Curriculum has reached more than 160,000 students since its introduction in 2017, according to a Nov. 19 update from the organization. The program currently serves approximately 34,000 students nationwide, providing high school courses focused on aviation and career pathways for pilots and drone operators.

The curriculum is available at no cost to participating schools and includes seven courses across pilot and unmanned aircraft systems pathways. According to AOPA, more than 20% of students currently enrolled are female, while more than 60% of students who have completed the program report pursuing careers in aviation.

Educators Gather in Phoenix

Hundreds of teachers attended the AOPA Foundation’s 12th Aviation Education Symposium in Phoenix from Nov. 15-17. The event included classroom demonstrations, instructional workshops and hands-on activities involving drones, flight simulators and aircraft design. Educators also met with industry representatives and curriculum developers to discuss aviation education programs.

“For a long time, the way into aviation was knowing somebody or meeting a pilot at the airport,” said AOPA Foundation Aviation Programs Vice President Dan Justman. “Now, these students can learn about aviation, and the well-paying career paths it can offer, at school.”

Curriculum Expansion Planned

The foundation is also developing an aviation maintenance and manufacturing pathway to complement its existing courses. Announced in July, the expansion is intended to introduce students to additional aviation career fields, including aircraft maintenance and production. Development is expected to take two to three years, and AOPA anticipates field testing the new curriculum as early as 2028.