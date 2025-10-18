Gallery: Inside a 737 BBJ

On display at this year’s NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas was a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ). AVweb got a rare look inside the aircraft, which is typically used by the aerospace giant’s executives.

Boeing Business Jets comprises a family of VIP- and head-of-state–oriented variants built around Boeing commercial airframes, spanning narrow-body and wide-body platforms. The original series included the BBJ1 (based on the 737-700), the BBJ2 (from the 737-800), and the BBJ3 (built off the 737-900ER), with deliveries of 113, 23, and 7, respectively.

Over time, Boeing expanded the lineup: current offerings include the BBJ 737 MAX family, as well as VIP versions of the 787, 777 (including 777X), and 747-8 models.

As of recent counts, Boeing has received 259 BBJ orders and delivered 233 aircraft.