Gallery: Inside a 737 BBJ

The aircraft was on display at NBAA-BACE 2025.

Ryan Ewing
BBJ at 2025 NBAA-BACE
BBJ at 2025 NBAA-BACE (Photo: Ryan Ewing)
Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), typically reserved for executives, was showcased at NBAA-BACE, offering a rare public viewing of its interior.
  • Boeing Business Jets are VIP and head-of-state variants built upon various Boeing commercial airframes, originally from the 737 series (BBJ1, BBJ2, BBJ3).
  • The BBJ lineup has expanded to include VIP versions of the 737 MAX, 787, 777 (including 777X), and 747-8 models.
  • Boeing has received a total of 259 BBJ orders and has delivered 233 of these luxury aircraft.
On display at this year’s NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas was a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ). AVweb got a rare look inside the aircraft, which is typically used by the aerospace giant’s executives.

Boeing Business Jets comprises a family of VIP- and head-of-state–oriented variants built around Boeing commercial airframes, spanning narrow-body and wide-body platforms. The original series included the BBJ1 (based on the 737-700), the BBJ2 (from the 737-800), and the BBJ3 (built off the 737-900ER), with deliveries of 113, 23, and 7, respectively.

Over time, Boeing expanded the lineup: current offerings include the BBJ 737 MAX family, as well as VIP versions of the 787, 777 (including 777X), and 747-8 models.

As of recent counts, Boeing has received 259 BBJ orders and delivered 233 aircraft.

Ryan Ewing

Ryan is Sr. Director of Digital for Firecrown's Aviation Group. In 2013, he founded AirlineGeeks.com, a leading trade publication covering the airline industry. Since then, his work has been featured in several publications and news outlets, including CNN, WJLA, CNET, and Business Insider. During his time in the airline industry, he's worked in roles pertaining to airport/airline operations while holding a B.S. in Air Transportation Management from Arizona State University along with an MBA. Previously, he worked for a Part 135 operator and later a major airline. Ryan is also an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

