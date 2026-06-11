Stearman Fly-In Set For Wright-Patterson

A new Stearman Fly-In at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is expected to bring 40 to 50 Boeing Stearman biplanes to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio June 19-21.

The event will place the aircraft on static display behind Memorial Park. Organizers said the gathering could be among the largest aircraft fly-ins hosted at the museum. Arrival and departure times, along with public viewing hours, remain subject to weather and maintenance considerations, the museum said.

The Stearman was designed by Lloyd Stearman before being adopted by the military as the Kaydet, a primary trainer used during World War II. PT-13, PT-17 and PT-18 variants introduced thousands of Army Air Forces pilots to military flying before they advanced to more specialized aircraft.