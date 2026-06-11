Air Shows & Events

Stearman Fly-In Set For Wright-Patterson

The new event is expected to bring 40 to 50 World War II-era trainers to the museum flightline.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Stearman Fly-In Set For Wright-Patterson
[Credit: EvrenKalinbacak | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a Stearman Fly-In from June 19-21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
  • The event is expected to feature 40 to 50 Boeing Stearman biplanes on static display, potentially making it one of the largest fly-ins at the museum.
  • The Stearman, also known as the Kaydet, served as a primary trainer aircraft for thousands of pilots during World War II.
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A new Stearman Fly-In at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is expected to bring 40 to 50 Boeing Stearman biplanes to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio June 19-21.

The event will place the aircraft on static display behind Memorial Park. Organizers said the gathering could be among the largest aircraft fly-ins hosted at the museum. Arrival and departure times, along with public viewing hours, remain subject to weather and maintenance considerations, the museum said.

The Stearman was designed by Lloyd Stearman before being adopted by the military as the Kaydet, a primary trainer used during World War II. PT-13, PT-17 and PT-18 variants introduced thousands of Army Air Forces pilots to military flying before they advanced to more specialized aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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