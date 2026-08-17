Air Force HH-60Ws Rescue Five Navy Personnel

The U.S. Air Force said Monday that two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters were dispatched from Nellis Air Force Base to rescue five Navy personnel after an MH-60S Seahawk made a hard landing near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. The Aug. 10 event occurred in mountainous terrain during a high-altitude training flight. None of the five Navy personnel were injured.

Aircraft Ready In Less Than 30 Minutes

The 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron received notification of the hard landing at about 11:30 a.m. and recalled personnel for the rescue. The 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepared two HH-60Ws in less than 30 minutes despite encountering a circuit-breaker problem on one helicopter. Aircrews departed Nellis at 1 p.m. and located the Navy personnel about two hours later.

“The preparation is what makes the execution smooth,” Capt. John Howe, an 88th TES combat rescue officer, said. “It’s the combination of preestablished operating procedures, keeping equipment staged and ready for use, and hasty mission planning prior to departure, that makes this process effective, and expeditious.”

All Five Returned To China Lake

Pararescue personnel assessed the Navy crew after reaching the landing zone and determined that no one was injured. The HH-60W crews repositioned to a closer landing area after considering the helicopter power margins and terrain. All five Navy personnel were extracted by 3:50 p.m. and returned to their unit at China Lake.

“We have trained our whole careers to execute in these circumstances, and we have prepared and executed so many similar missions, that to us, it just felt like Monday,” Lt. Col. Kenneth “Buddy” Wilkins, 88th TES commander and rescue flight lead, said. “It feels great to do the mission and help those in need.”