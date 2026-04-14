Crimson Edition King Air 360 Unveiled At SUN ’n FUN

Textron Aviation brought its new Crimson Edition Beechcraft King Air 360 to the 2026 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, this week. Textron said the special edition was developed to honor the legacy of the King Air line and includes a custom interior and exterior treatment, along with the Beechcraft “B” on the tail.

The airplane’s cabin features dark leather seats with Alcantara accent panels and crimson piping, along with charcoal carpeting and other design details tied to the King Air family’s diamond anniversary. The exterior uses a metallic crimson, silver and black paint scheme. Textron Aviation has the aircraft on display at its SUN ’n FUN booth, where attendees can view the airplane during the event.

The King Air 360 is equipped with the IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle and Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics, and seats up to 11 occupants. It has a maximum range of 1,806 nautical miles, a top cruise speed of 312 KTAS, a useful load of 5,145 pounds and a takeoff distance of 3,300 feet. According to Textron, more than 7,900 King Air turboprops have been delivered since 1964, and the fleet has logged more than 66 million flight hours worldwide.