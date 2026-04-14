Sun 'N Fun

Crimson Edition King Air 360 Unveiled At SUN ’n FUN

Special version of Beechcraft turboprop makes its show debut in Lakeland.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Crimson Edition King Air 360 Unveiled At SUN ’n FUN
[Credit: Textron Aviation]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation introduced the new Crimson Edition Beechcraft King Air 360 at the 2026 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo.
  • This special edition was developed to honor the King Air line's legacy and features a custom metallic crimson, silver, and black exterior paint scheme.
  • Its interior boasts dark leather seats with Alcantara accent panels, crimson piping, and charcoal carpeting, reflecting the King Air family's diamond anniversary.
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Textron Aviation brought its new Crimson Edition Beechcraft King Air 360 to the 2026 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, this week. Textron said the special edition was developed to honor the legacy of the King Air line and includes a custom interior and exterior treatment, along with the Beechcraft “B” on the tail.

The airplane’s cabin features dark leather seats with Alcantara accent panels and crimson piping, along with charcoal carpeting and other design details tied to the King Air family’s diamond anniversary. The exterior uses a metallic crimson, silver and black paint scheme. Textron Aviation has the aircraft on display at its SUN ’n FUN booth, where attendees can view the airplane during the event.

The King Air 360 is equipped with the IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle and Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics, and seats up to 11 occupants. It has a maximum range of 1,806 nautical miles, a top cruise speed of 312 KTAS, a useful load of 5,145 pounds and a takeoff distance of 3,300 feet. According to Textron, more than 7,900 King Air turboprops have been delivered since 1964, and the fleet has logged more than 66 million flight hours worldwide.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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