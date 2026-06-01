Company News

Textron Expands Wichita Flight Test Hangar For SkyCourier

Six new bays will support SkyCourier testing and Denali development work.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Textron Expands Wichita Flight Test Hangar For SkyCourier
[Credit: Textron]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation has expanded its flight test hangar on the East Wichita Campus by 57,000 square feet, adding six new bays.
  • This expansion is designed to support ongoing flight test operations and development work for the Cessna SkyCourier and Beechcraft Denali.
  • The investment aims to address the growing demand for the Cessna SkyCourier and strengthen Textron's capacity to efficiently support development across its turboprop lineup.
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Textron Aviation has completed a 57,000-square-foot expansion of its flight test hangar on its East Wichita Campus, adding six bays to support work on the Cessna SkyCourier and Beechcraft Denali. According to Textron Aviation, the additional space will be used for flight test operations as the company continues entry-into-service and development work across its turboprop lineup.

“As demand for the Cessna SkyCourier continues to grow across commercial, cargo and special missions markets, it’s critical that our facilities and teams are positioned to support that momentum,” Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of sales and marketing, said. “By investing in additional flight test capacity, we are strengthening our ability to efficiently support development today and as demand continues to expand.”

The SkyCourier is offered in passenger and freighter versions, with the freighter designed to carry up to three LD3 containers and a 6,000-pound payload. The 19-passenger version includes large cabin windows, and both variants use Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC engines, McCauley C779 propellers and Garmin G1000 NXi avionics. Textron Aviation said the aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 ktas and a maximum range of 900 nautical miles.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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