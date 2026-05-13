Eleven Rescued After King Air Crashes Off Florida Coast

All 11 occupants aboard a Beechcraft King Air were rescued Tuesday after the aircraft went down in the Atlantic Ocean about 50 miles east of Vero Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple media reports.

The aircraft, identified by local reports as a Beechcraft BE300-series King Air, had departed Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas and was headed toward Grand Bahama International Airport when the pilot reportedly declared an emergency before radar and communications were lost.

The Coast Guard launched a search-and-rescue response shortly after noon Tuesday. Rescue crews later located the downed aircraft and recovered all 11 people aboard alive. Survivors were transported for medical evaluation, with no fatalities immediately reported.

Neither the FAA nor Bahamian investigators had released details Tuesday evening regarding the nature of the emergency, weather conditions, or whether the aircraft remained afloat after impact. The Bahamas Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is expected to participate alongside U.S. investigators.

The FAA and NTSB investigations are ongoing.