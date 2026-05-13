Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Aircraft

Eleven Rescued After King Air Crashes Off Florida Coast

Eleven people survived after a Beechcraft King Air ditched in the Atlantic Ocean east of Vero Beach, Florida.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • All 11 occupants aboard a Beechcraft King Air were successfully rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their aircraft went down in the Atlantic Ocean, about 50 miles east of Vero Beach.
  • The aircraft, en route from Marsh Harbour to Grand Bahama, lost radar and communications after the pilot declared an emergency.
  • All survivors were transported for medical evaluation, with no fatalities immediately reported following the incident.
  • Investigations into the cause of the emergency and crash are ongoing by the FAA, NTSB, and Bahamian authorities.
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All 11 occupants aboard a Beechcraft King Air were rescued Tuesday after the aircraft went down in the Atlantic Ocean about 50 miles east of Vero Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple media reports.

The aircraft, identified by local reports as a Beechcraft BE300-series King Air, had departed Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas and was headed toward Grand Bahama International Airport when the pilot reportedly declared an emergency before radar and communications were lost.

The Coast Guard launched a search-and-rescue response shortly after noon Tuesday. Rescue crews later located the downed aircraft and recovered all 11 people aboard alive. Survivors were transported for medical evaluation, with no fatalities immediately reported.

Neither the FAA nor Bahamian investigators had released details Tuesday evening regarding the nature of the emergency, weather conditions, or whether the aircraft remained afloat after impact. The Bahamas Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is expected to participate alongside U.S. investigators.

The FAA and NTSB investigations are ongoing.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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