FAA Outlines Airspace, Traffic Procedures for Super Bowl LX

The FAA has begun advising general aviation pilots flying in the San Francisco Bay Area to prepare for temporary flight restrictions, special air traffic procedures and additional operational requirements surrounding Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The agency said it will issue a Notice to Airmen later this month detailing arrival and departure procedures, with updated information posted to its Super Bowl webpage as it becomes available.

Special air traffic procedures designed to minimize delays and maintain safety will be in effect from Feb. 4 through Feb. 10 at a wide range of Bay Area airports, including San Francisco International, Oakland International, San Jose Mineta, Hayward Executive, Palo Alto, San Carlos, Napa County and others. A reservation program to facilitate aircraft parking will also be in place from Feb. 4 through Feb. 9.

Pilots are advised to work with fixed-base operators directly in order to secure reservations and obtain airport-specific guidance, as well as to make themselves aware ahead of time of any event-specific fees. NBAA noted that most GA flights will be required to obtain slot reservations for both arrivals and departures, including drop-and-go operations, due to expected traffic volume and parking limitations.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the FAA expects to activate a special event temporary flight restriction centered on Levi’s Stadium from approximately 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. local time. The TFR will include a 30-nautical-mile outer ring and a more restrictive 10-nautical-mile inner core, with general aviation operations prohibited near the stadium.

The FAA said the restriction will not affect regularly scheduled commercial airline flights at San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose, while emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft may be permitted to operate within the TFR with air traffic control coordination. The event has also been designated a “No Drone Zone,” with additional unmanned aircraft restrictions in effect before, during and after the game.