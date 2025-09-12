No Age Cutoffs With New Insurance Model

Minneapolis-based 5X5 Aviation Insurance has entered the market with a direct-to-consumer model focused on high-end, owner-flown aircraft. The company is launching underwriting services in Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and Virginia, with plans to expand to all 48 contiguous states within a year. The leadership team, made up of pilots and aircraft owners, said the goal is to simplify coverage while offering customized options.

5X5’s policies will initially cover light jets and turboprops such as the TBM, Piper M-class, Pilatus PC–12, Cessna Citation, and Cirrus Vision Jet, along with modern piston singles and twins from the likes of Cirrus, Diamond, and Cessna.

Unlike traditional insurers, the company is removing blanket rules such as age-based restrictions and instead tying underwriting decisions to ongoing training and safety practices. This comes at a time when industry premiums are reaching 20-year highs.

“No more one size fits all. No more arbitrary age cutoffs. No inability to transition,” said CEO Troy Kopischke.

The company’s technology-driven process includes an Instant Estimate Tool, which 5×5 says can provide ballpark figures within minutes and detailed quotes in about 10 minutes. Pilots can also qualify for larger discounts by sharing flight data and demonstrating regularly recurring training or holding certain association memberships.