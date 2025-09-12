Aviation News

No Age Cutoffs With New Insurance Model

New aviation insurance provider removes arbitrary age cutoffs and targets higher-end aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • 5X5 Aviation Insurance offers direct-to-consumer aviation insurance for high-end, owner-flown aircraft, initially focusing on light jets, turboprops, and modern piston aircraft.
  • The company aims to simplify the insurance process by using a technology-driven approach, including an Instant Estimate Tool, and customizing policies based on pilot training and safety practices rather than age.
  • 5X5 is launching in five states with plans for nationwide expansion within a year, offering a potential alternative during a time of rising industry premiums.
  • The company's leadership team consists of pilots and aircraft owners, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of customer needs and risk assessment.
Minneapolis-based 5X5 Aviation Insurance has entered the market with a direct-to-consumer model focused on high-end, owner-flown aircraft. The company is launching underwriting services in Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and Virginia, with plans to expand to all 48 contiguous states within a year. The leadership team, made up of pilots and aircraft owners, said the goal is to simplify coverage while offering customized options.

5X5’s policies will initially cover light jets and turboprops such as the TBM, Piper M-class, Pilatus PC–12, Cessna Citation, and Cirrus Vision Jet, along with modern piston singles and twins from the likes of Cirrus, Diamond, and Cessna. 

Unlike traditional insurers, the company is removing blanket rules such as age-based restrictions and instead tying underwriting decisions to ongoing training and safety practices. This comes at a time when industry premiums are reaching 20-year highs.

“No more one size fits all. No more arbitrary age cutoffs. No inability to transition,” said CEO Troy Kopischke.

The company’s technology-driven process includes an Instant Estimate Tool, which 5×5 says can provide ballpark figures within minutes and detailed quotes in about 10 minutes. Pilots can also qualify for larger discounts by sharing flight data and demonstrating regularly recurring training or holding certain association memberships.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

