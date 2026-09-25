Aviation News

McKinney Cleared for Airline Service

Part 139 certification marks a major step in the North Texas airport’s transition from general aviation to scheduled passenger service.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
McKinney Cleared for Airline Service
[Credit: Avelo]
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Key Takeaways:

  • McKinney National Airport has received a Part 139 Airport Operating Certificate from the FAA, authorizing it for commercial passenger airline service, making it the first Texas airport to achieve this since 2005.
  • Commercial passenger flights are scheduled to begin on November 11 with Avelo Airlines, operating from a new 46,000-square-foot terminal and initially serving five destinations, expanding to nine by December.
  • This certification marks a significant regulatory milestone after years of effort, supported by over $9 million in FAA investment, to provide greater air travel access for the rapidly growing North Texas community while continuing general aviation operations.
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The FAA has issued McKinney National Airport a Part 139 Airport Operating Certificate, clearing the North Texas airport to accommodate commercial passenger airline service. The agency said Thursday that McKinney is the first Texas airport to receive an Airport Operating Certificate since 2005.

“The community around McKinney is growing rapidly, and accommodating commercial flights will provide the community with greater access to air travel options,” FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Dan Edwards said. “We’re building a stronger National Airspace System, which means providing Texans with the modern, reliable local airports they need to stay connected.”

Passenger Flights Begin in November

The certification comes as McKinney prepares to open its new 46,000-square-foot passenger terminal Nov. 11. Avelo Airlines is scheduled to begin service from the airport that day, with an initial network of five destinations before adding Atlanta, Denver, Nashville and New Orleans in December. The city said Thursday that Avelo plans to base a third aircraft at McKinney and is expected to create more than 100 jobs at the airport.

McKinney has operated as a general aviation airport for more than 40 years and has continued attracting GA investment, including a major Cirrus Aircraft facility expansion. GA operations will continue under TKI, while commercial passenger bookings will use the IATA code DTX. The new passenger terminal will initially have four gates, with room to expand to six.

FAA Investment Tops $9 Million

Obtaining a Part 139 certificate requires airports to meet federal standards covering runway and taxiway conditions, aircraft rescue and firefighting, emergency planning, wildlife hazard management and personnel training.

The FAA said it has invested more than $9 million in McKinney infrastructure, including taxiway construction and upgrades to the airport’s federal contract tower. The certification represents a major regulatory step in a years-long effort to bring scheduled airline service to an airport that will now accommodate both commercial and general aviation traffic.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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