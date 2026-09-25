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Game Aerospace GB2 Makes First Flight

Purpose-built single-engine airtanker begins flight testing in Arkansas.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Game Aerospace GB2 Makes First Flight
[Credit: Game Aerospace]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Game Aerospace successfully completed the first flight of its new GB2, a single-engine airtanker developed specifically for aerial firefighting.
  • The GB2 is a composite aircraft powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67F engine, designed to carry 1,200 gallons of firefighting payload.
  • Unlike aircraft adapted from other missions, the GB2 was designed from the outset for wildfire operations, aiming to be a cost-effective solution, and is now progressing toward FAA certification and production.
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Game Aerospace has completed the first flight of its new GB2, a single-engine airtanker designed specifically for aerial firefighting. The prototype flew Sept. 23 from Louise Thaden Field in Bentonville, Arkansas, with company CEO, co-founder and test pilot Philipp Steinbach at the controls. Game Aerospace said the aircraft performed as expected and completed the evaluations planned for its initial flight.

The composite aircraft is powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67F and is designed to carry 1,200 gallons of firefighting payload and 400 gallons of fuel. According to Game Aerospace, the GB2 has a maximum takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds and a maximum cruise speed of 210 KIAS. Its tandem cockpit includes flight and engine controls at both seats.

Built For Firefighting

Game Aerospace developed the GB2 specifically for wildfire operations rather than adapting an aircraft developed primarily for another mission. Many existing single-engine airtankers include aircraft based on agricultural designs such as the Air Tractor AT-802. Game Aerospace said pilots, operators, ground crews and government agencies contributed input during development of the GB2.

“The GB2’s successful first flight is the result of years of engineering, craftsmanship, and dedication from our entire team, as well as great collaboration with the FAA,” Steinbach said. “Our goal is to provide the world’s most cost-effective aerial firefighting solution—an aircraft designed from the outset around the mission.”

Certification Ahead

The first flight moves the GB2 into the next stage of its development program. Game Aerospace said flight testing will continue as it advances the aircraft toward FAA Part 23 standard-category certification and production.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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