Air Force One Delivery Delayed Again

U.S. Air Force says latest schedule slip puts program four years behind plan.

Air Force One delivery pushed to mid-2028
[Credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate]
Key Takeaways:

  • New Boeing Air Force One deliveries have been delayed to mid-2028, pushing the program approximately four years behind its original schedule and exceeding $5 billion in total costs.
  • Boeing has recorded $2.4 billion in charges related to the $3.9 billion contract for converting two 747-8 aircraft into the next presidential transports.
  • Separately, the U.S. accepted a gifted luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar, which the Air Force is now upgrading through L3Harris Technologies for potential presidential use.
The U.S. Air Force said Friday that new Boeing Air Force One deliveries have been pushed to mid-2028. The additional delay extends a long-running schedule setback for the program, which will convert two 747-8 aircraft into the next generation of presidential air transport.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to utilize the new aircraft before his term concludes in January 2029. The program is now expected to be about four years behind its original timeline, with total costs exceeding $5 billion. 

Today’s Air Force One aircraft entered service in 1990. 

Boeing told Reuters that it is making progress on the program and remains focused on delivering the two aircraft.

Separately, the United States in May accepted a luxury Boeing 747 as a gift from Qatar, with the White House asking the Air Force to upgrade the aircraft for potential presidential use. The Air Force selected L3Harris Technologies to overhaul the jet. 

Boeing has recorded $2.4 billion in charges related to the Air Force One program since receiving the $3.9 billion contract in 2018, according to Reuters.

