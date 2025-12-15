Air Force One Delivery Delayed Again

The U.S. Air Force said Friday that new Boeing Air Force One deliveries have been pushed to mid-2028. The additional delay extends a long-running schedule setback for the program, which will convert two 747-8 aircraft into the next generation of presidential air transport.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to utilize the new aircraft before his term concludes in January 2029. The program is now expected to be about four years behind its original timeline, with total costs exceeding $5 billion.

Today’s Air Force One aircraft entered service in 1990.

Boeing told Reuters that it is making progress on the program and remains focused on delivering the two aircraft.

Separately, the United States in May accepted a luxury Boeing 747 as a gift from Qatar, with the White House asking the Air Force to upgrade the aircraft for potential presidential use. The Air Force selected L3Harris Technologies to overhaul the jet.

Boeing has recorded $2.4 billion in charges related to the Air Force One program since receiving the $3.9 billion contract in 2018, according to Reuters.