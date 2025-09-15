Aviation News

Air Force Begins Modifying Donated Qatar 747

Retrofitting process will transform the former private-use Qatar 747 for “executive airlift support.”

Matt Ryan
Qatari 747-8
A Qatari 747-8 [Shutterstock/Oleksandr Naumenko]
Key Takeaways:

  • The US Air Force is modifying a donated Boeing 747 from Qatar for "executive airlift support," potentially as a future Air Force One.
  • The conversion involves a near-total rebuild, including installing advanced communications and counterintelligence measures, at an estimated cost under $400 million.
  • Multiple US intelligence and security agencies are involved in the project.
  • The donation sparked concerns from some lawmakers regarding potential espionage and surveillance risks.
The U.S. Air Force has begun work on modifying a Boeing 747 donated by Qatar earlier this year, a spokesperson told CNN on Monday. The aircraft, 13 years old and previously in private use, is undergoing classified modifications for use in “executive airlift support.” President Donald Trump previously said he intends to use the plane as a future Air Force One, though the Air Force has not confirmed that designation.

Converting a second-hand jet into a secure presidential transport requires a near-total rebuild. U.S. intelligence and security agencies will be responsible for removing existing systems and installing advanced communications and counterintelligence measures. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers in June the work would likely cost under $400 million, with completion ranging from several months to more than two years. The Secret Service, CIA, NSA and White House Communications Agency are also expected to play roles in the project.

The donation stirred debate in Washington. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in May the aircraft “poses significant espionage and surveillance problems,” while Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., warned of “immense counterintelligence risks.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Replies: 3

  1. Avatar for Pete_P Pete_P says:

    When did the Air Force acquire the competence to convert a 747 to AF1? And the vehicle still works. As an airplane.

  2. Where is DOGE when you need them…

