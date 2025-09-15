Air Force Begins Modifying Donated Qatar 747

The U.S. Air Force has begun work on modifying a Boeing 747 donated by Qatar earlier this year, a spokesperson told CNN on Monday. The aircraft, 13 years old and previously in private use, is undergoing classified modifications for use in “executive airlift support.” President Donald Trump previously said he intends to use the plane as a future Air Force One, though the Air Force has not confirmed that designation.

Converting a second-hand jet into a secure presidential transport requires a near-total rebuild. U.S. intelligence and security agencies will be responsible for removing existing systems and installing advanced communications and counterintelligence measures. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers in June the work would likely cost under $400 million, with completion ranging from several months to more than two years. The Secret Service, CIA, NSA and White House Communications Agency are also expected to play roles in the project.

The donation stirred debate in Washington. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in May the aircraft “poses significant espionage and surveillance problems,” while Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., warned of “immense counterintelligence risks.”