Airline Pilot Hiring Up Nearly 40% At ATP

Airline pilot hiring among ATP Flight School graduates is running nearly 40 percent ahead of last year, with American Airlines leading the major-airline placements, according to new data released by the school.

The flight school said 1,170 of its graduates have been hired by major and regional airlines over the past 12 months. The year-over-year comparison covers ATP graduates placed with legacy, major and national airlines from January through August.

The hiring pace is also creating movement at regional carriers as pilots advance to larger airlines. SkyWest Airlines has hired 119 ATP graduates this year, the most among the regional airlines, according to ATP.

ATP expects the strong market to continue into next year. The flight school said major airlines have projected 2027 pilot hiring at similarly strong levels, based on industry briefings presented at the 2026 Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals conference.

“2026 has been a strong year of hiring for ATP graduates, and all signs point to an even stronger year in 2027,” said Michael Arnold, ATP’s vice president of marketing.

ATP has 38 airline-backed Career Tracks that provide graduates with structured pathways to carriers including American, Delta and United. The school also recently introduced a $4,995 Career Track Discovery Program, which gives prospective students four weeks and 23 flight hours of its Airline Career Pilot Program before committing to the full course.

The latest numbers come from ATP’s own placement data and therefore don’t represent total airline hiring across the industry.