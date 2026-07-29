ATP Flight School Shortens Training Timeline

ATP Flight School has shortened the published timeline for its Airline Career Pilot Program by 25 percent, citing improved FAA checkride availability and efforts to reduce delays in the training process.

The school said students entering the program with no previous flight experience can now complete their training in about nine months. Those who have completed their first solo flight can finish in as little as seven months, ATP said, while students who already hold a private pilot certificate can complete the program in about six months.

ATP’s Airline Career Pilot Program takes students through the ratings and certificates needed to become professional pilots, including commercial and flight instructor credentials. Graduates then build flight time as instructors before becoming eligible to pursue an airline transport pilot certificate and eventually qualify for airline jobs.

ATP said the shorter timelines are the result of improvements in several areas, including aircraft availability and FAA practical test scheduling.

“From greater fleet availability with the addition of 150 factory-new planes in the last two years, to developing exclusive software that reduces checkride delays, we have been on a mission to eliminate friction at every step of becoming an airline pilot,” said Michael Arnold, vice president of marketing at ATP Flight School.

The school has also continued expanding its fleet, including recent orders for new Piper Archer TX and Seminole aircraft.

ATP said individual training times will vary depending on factors such as weather, aircraft availability, student progress and examiner scheduling.

A context paragraph that fits after the discussion of improved FAA practical-test scheduling:

The announcement comes amid signs of broader improvement in practical-test capacity. A December 2025 report from the Flight School Association of North America found that the number of active designated pilot examiners rose to 1,122 during fiscal year 2024-2025, while DPEs conducted 153,967 practical tests, up from 129,000 the previous fiscal year. However, the report also showed that testing remained concentrated among high-volume examiners, suggesting that checkride availability may still vary significantly by location and examiner activity.