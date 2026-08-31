Aviation News

Airlink Defends Low Stadium Flyover

Carrier says two-aircraft formation was approved and rehearsed with South African aviation authorities.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Airlink Defends Low Stadium Flyover
[Credit: ByDroneVideos | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • South African carrier Airlink defended its recent low-altitude formation flyovers over rugby stadiums in Cape Town and Johannesburg, stating they were carefully planned, rehearsed, and received approval and guidance from aviation authorities.
  • The flyovers, featuring Embraer E195 and E190 aircraft, drew public criticism due to the extremely low clearance (reportedly 41-46 feet above the stadium roof) and potential safety concerns over large crowds.
  • Airlink maintains the aircraft operated within approved altitude and speed limits, and has submitted flight data to the South African Civil Aviation Authority for an independent review to confirm compliance with authorization.
See a mistake? Contact us.

South African regional carrier Airlink has defended a low-altitude formation flyover conducted Saturday over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium before a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand. The flyover used an Embraer E195 and E190 painted in the teams’ colors and followed a similar Airlink formation pass over Ellis Park in Johannesburg one week earlier.

The airline said the South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services provided guidance and approval for the flight. Each aircraft carried three senior captains, the airline said.

“Airlink notes the concerns expressed in various social media and online forums regarding yesterday’s formation flyby over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium,” the airline said. “The flight demanded careful planning and rehearsal, as it required navigating at low altitude at around 150 knots. The South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services provided valuable guidance, approval and support to ensure a safe flyby.”

The airline said recorded flight data showed the aircraft remained within the altitude and speed limits approved and rehearsed for the flyover.

Flightradar24 calculated that the lead aircraft passed about 41 to 46 feet above the 164-foot stadium roof after correcting its ADS-B altitude for local atmospheric pressure. Airlink has not publicly disclosed the minimum altitude authorized by SACAA for the flight.

The Embraers‘ low clearance prompted criticism over the margins available in the event of an unexpected issue while passing above a stadium containing about 56,000 spectators. Airlink has since provided flight-recorder data to SACAA for an independent review of whether the flyover complied with its authorization.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.