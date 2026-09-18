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Embraer Delivers First Praetor 600E to Flexjet

The super-midsize business jet enters service under a broader agreement covering more than 180 aircraft.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Embraer Delivers First Praetor 600E to Flexjet
[Credit: Embraer]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Flexjet has taken delivery of the first updated Embraer Praetor 600E, making it the launch customer for the super-midsize business jet.
  • This delivery is part of a substantial agreement between Embraer and Flexjet, which includes 182 firm aircraft orders and an expanded services and support package.
  • The Praetor 600E features a redesigned cabin with a new management system, a Smart Window (42-inch 4K OLED touchscreen), and advanced flight-deck technologies.
  • Flexjet expects to receive 12 Praetor 600Es by the end of the year and will also serve as the launch customer for the Praetor 500E in Q4.
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Embraer said Friday it has delivered the first Praetor 600E to fractional operator Flexjet, making the company the fleet launch customer for the updated super-midsize business jet. The delivery is part of an agreement announced in February 2025 that includes firm orders for 182 aircraft, options for another 30 and an expanded services and support package.

Updated Praetor Enters Service

Embraer introduced the Praetor 600E alongside the Praetor 500E in February. The 600E received certification from the FAA, European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Brazil’s ANAC in April. The aircraft has a published range of 4,018 nautical miles carrying four passengers under NBAA IFR reserve conditions.

The update includes redesigned seating and a new cabin-management system. Flexjet’s first aircraft also has Embraer’s Smart Window, a 42-inch 4K OLED touchscreen that can display video content and live views from three external cameras. Flight-deck features include full fly-by-wire controls, active turbulence reduction, Embraer’s Enhanced Vision System and a runway overrun awareness and alerting system.

Flexjet Plans Additional Deliveries

“This milestone delivery continues a success story we have had with Embraer Executive Jets that began back in 2003,” Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro said in a company release. “As the leader in luxury private aviation, fractional aircraft Owners look to Flexjet to provide access to the world’s most advanced aircraft. Embraer’s unwavering commitment to innovation, exemplified by the Praetor 600E, continues to deliver the breakthroughs that enable us not only to meet those expectations, but exceed them.”

Flexjet expects to receive 12 Praetor 600Es by the end of the year. The operator is also scheduled to take delivery of its first Praetor 500E during the fourth quarter, when it will become the fleet launch customer for that model as well. Flexjet previously served as a launch customer for several Embraer aircraft, including the original Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 in 2019.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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