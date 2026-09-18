House Panel Advances FAA Medication Transparency Bill

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has advanced legislation that would require the FAA to publish more comprehensive medication guidance for pilots and other aviation professionals. The committee approved an amended version of H.R. 2592, the Aviation Medication Transparency Act of 2026, by voice vote during a Sept. 15 committee markup.

What The Bill Would Require

Under the bill text, the FAA would have one year after enactment to publish and maintain a comprehensive list of prescription and over-the-counter medications that may be safely used by airmen for medical-certification purposes. The information would also identify average periods during which an airman may need to limit or suspend duties while stabilizing on a medication. The FAA would have to include medications classified as “Do Not Issue” or “Do Not Fly” and update the information annually.

The FAA already publishes medication material for pilots and Aviation Medical Examiners, including “Do Not Issue” and “Do Not Fly” guidance. However, the agency currently says it does not maintain a comprehensive list of acceptable medications because certification decisions can also depend on the underlying condition, dosage, drug interactions and other individual factors. The agency’s current pilot guidance advises pilots to consult an AME about specific medications or medical conditions.

Sponsor Cites Pilot Access

“Pilots and air traffic controllers deserve to know what medication they are allowed to take and which medications may derail their career,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., said when an earlier version of the measure was introduced in 2024. “The Aviation Medication Transparency Act improves the current system by making public the approved list of medications allowed by the FAA and helps aviators and their doctors make the best choice for their career and their health.”

The committee-approved version directs the FAA to consult organizations representing general aviation and business aviation pilots, airline pilots and air traffic controllers while developing the list. It would also establish a way for physicians and other medical providers to contact the FAA about medication questions.

The measure is now eligible for consideration by the full House, although no date to do so has been set.