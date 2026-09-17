San Diego County Weighs Agua Caliente Airport Reopening

San Diego County supervisors considered a proposal Wednesday aimed at returning Agua Caliente Airport to service after the county stopped operating the single-runway facility in 2025. The proposal from Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond calls for county airport staff to consult aviation groups, determine what work is needed and examine funding and operating options. The county’s official meeting record lists the item as having been considered, although a final action and vote had not been posted Thursday morning.

Repairs Could Cost Millions

The state-owned airport sits about 77 miles east of downtown San Diego and has been operated by the county under an agreement with California for decades. According to the county’s board filing, California revoked the airport’s operating permit in April 2025 after the county sought its closure because of maintenance costs and a lack of state funding. County officials estimate correcting existing deficiencies would cost approximately $2 million to $3 million before permitting, environmental review and continuing maintenance expenses.

County records show Agua Caliente handled more than 28,000 takeoffs and landings from 2017 through 2023, generally averaging between 3,300 and 4,400 operations annually. In addition to recreational flying, county documents identify the airport as an emergency landing location and note its use in support of wildfire response, medical evacuation, military activities and specialized flight training. The reopening proposal calls for input from organizations including AOPA, the Recreational Aviation Foundation, local pilot groups, airport advisory committees and FBOs.

Airport Council Backs Reopening

“Gillespie Field Development Council recommends that the County Board of Supervisors approve the complete reconstruction of Agua Caliente Airport Runway, Aircraft Run-up area and Aircraft Parking areas,” the council said in its May recommendation. The council unanimously supported reopening the airport and also recommended using Agua Caliente County Park surplus funds and the Airport Enterprise Fund as needed to support repairs and continued operation.

Under the proposal considered Wednesday, county staff would identify the work and regulatory steps required to restore the airport, examine potential ownership or operating arrangements with the state and investigate alternatives to relying on the Airport Enterprise Fund. The proposal calls for staff to report back to supervisors within 60 days. The county said reopening would also require correction of existing deficiencies, environmental review and regulatory approval before an operating permit could be reinstated.