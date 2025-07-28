At AirVenture 2025, German-based Air Avionics was showing off its line of cockpit control heads and one new interface includes the Aithre Avionics HealthView II system. It’s a follow-on to the original HealthView biometric avionics unit and has smart logic for controlling oxygen to the cabin, along with other advanced biometrics data. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano got a demo in Aithre’s Van’s RV-10 with Jim Rutler, and Air Avionics’ Marc Foerderer offers an overview of the Air comm and transponder interface.
AirVenture 2025: Air Avionics And Aithre Health Display
Avionics now look after your health and adjust the environment to optimize it.
Key Takeaways:
- Air Avionics showcased its Aithre Avionics HealthView II system at AirVenture 2025.
- HealthView II is an upgraded biometric avionics unit with smart oxygen control for the cabin.
- The system offers advanced biometrics data collection and analysis.
- Air Avionics also presented an overview of its Air comm and transponder interface.
