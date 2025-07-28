AirVenture 2025: Air Avionics And Aithre Health Display

At AirVenture 2025, German-based Air Avionics was showing off its line of cockpit control heads and one new interface includes the Aithre Avionics HealthView II system. It’s a follow-on to the original HealthView biometric avionics unit and has smart logic for controlling oxygen to the cabin, along with other advanced biometrics data. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano got a demo in Aithre’s Van’s RV-10 with Jim Rutler, and Air Avionics’ Marc Foerderer offers an overview of the Air comm and transponder interface.