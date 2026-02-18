Alton Bay Ice Runway Breaks Seasonal Landing Record

The ice runway at Alton Bay Seaplane Base (B18) on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee has set a new seasonal landing record.

On Monday, 42 aircraft touched down on the frozen surface, bringing the season’s total to 774—surpassing the previous record of 764 set in 2025.

First established in the 1960s, the runway has long been a cherished—if sometimes unpredictable—winter tradition. Warm spells forced cancellations in 2023 and 2024.

Alton Bay operates as a public-use general aviation airport and functions as a seaplane base in summer. In winter, it becomes the only FAA-approved ice runway in the continental United States. Each year, the New Hampshire Bureau of Aeronautics develops a layout plan to safely position the runway on the ice and ensure proper clearances for all pilots.

The 2026 season opened January 31 after weeks of careful ice measurement. Hundreds of pilots fly in during its 4–8 week operational window, making Alton Bay one of the busiest airports in the state on winter weekends.