Alton Bay Ice Runway Breaks Seasonal Landing Record

Alton Bay’s FAA-approved ice runway has set a new seasonal record with 774 landings.

Amelia Walsh
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo [Alton Bay Seaplane Base]
Key Takeaways:

  • The ice runway at Alton Bay Seaplane Base on Lake Winnipesaukee has set a new seasonal landing record with 774 aircraft touching down, surpassing the previous record of 764.
  • This runway is the only FAA-approved ice runway in the continental United States, operating for 4-8 weeks each winter after careful ice measurement.
  • Despite facing cancellations in recent years due to warm spells, it remains a cherished winter tradition and makes Alton Bay one of New Hampshire's busiest airports on winter weekends.
The ice runway at Alton Bay Seaplane Base (B18) on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee has set a new seasonal landing record.

On Monday, 42 aircraft touched down on the frozen surface, bringing the season’s total to 774—surpassing the previous record of 764 set in 2025.

First established in the 1960s, the runway has long been a cherished—if sometimes unpredictable—winter tradition. Warm spells forced cancellations in 2023 and 2024.

Alton Bay operates as a public-use general aviation airport and functions as a seaplane base in summer. In winter, it becomes the only FAA-approved ice runway in the continental United States. Each year, the New Hampshire Bureau of Aeronautics develops a layout plan to safely position the runway on the ice and ensure proper clearances for all pilots.

The 2026 season opened January 31 after weeks of careful ice measurement. Hundreds of pilots fly in during its 4–8 week operational window, making Alton Bay one of the busiest airports in the state on winter weekends.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

Share Your Thoughts
