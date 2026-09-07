Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Amazon 767 Overrun Kills Five in Miami

The 21 Air freighter crossed the airport perimeter and struck vehicles after landing Sunday.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Amazon 767 Overrun Kills Five in Miami
[Credit: The Bold Bureau | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing 767-300 freighter operating for Amazon Prime Air overran a runway at Miami International Airport (MIA) on Sunday afternoon.
  • The accident resulted in five fatalities and five injuries, as the aircraft struck vehicles, caught fire, and crossed the airport perimeter.
  • The NTSB has initiated an investigation into the incident, which caused a full ground stop and numerous flight delays and cancellations at MIA.
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At least five people were killed and five others injured Sunday after a Boeing 767-300 freighter operating for Amazon Prime Air overran a runway at Miami International Airport, struck several vehicles and caught fire. According to the FAA statement, 21 Air Flight 7598 had arrived from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it overran the runway at about 2 p.m. local time.

Aircraft Crossed Airport Perimeter

The aircraft landed on Runway 30 and continued beyond the end of the runway. Tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the 767 traveling at a ground speed of 112 knots as it exited the usable portion of the runway. The aircraft crossed a road outside the airport perimeter before coming to rest near a parking area.

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and about 200 emergency personnel responded. Authorities said five people were killed and five were injured, including three who were in critical condition. The two pilots were among those taken to hospitals. Fire officials said occupants of vehicles struck by the aircraft were also trapped.

Investigation Underway

The accident resulted in a full ground stop at Miami International. Two of the airport’s runways had reopened by Sunday evening, although hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled.

The NTSB has sent an investigative team led by Chair Jennifer Homendy. Investigators have not identified a cause, and the agency is expected to examine the aircraft’s landing, speed, braking and mechanical condition along with weather and other operational factors.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Classic case of failure to initiate a go-around…

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